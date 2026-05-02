



ISRO has taken a significant step forward in its preparations for the Gaganyaan mission by operationalising and validating parts of the communication and ground support network, including systems linked to Amazon Web Services (AWS).





The space agency confirmed that the AWS network was successfully tested and validated through its support to the SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) mission.





Alongside this, ISRO also validated network operations with the European Space Agency (ESA) ground station through a series of Radio Frequency Compatibility Tests.





End-to-end data flow checks for audio and video transmission were carried out at the ESA ground station in Germany, with successful results. Domestically, feeder stations for the IDRSS-1 (first Indian Data Relay Satellite System) have been established at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bangalore and at the spaceport in Sriharikota. Network configuration, testing and evaluation of these facilities have been completed, marking a crucial milestone in mission readiness.





ISRO further demonstrated data, audio and video transmission and reception using the GSAT satellite. Terrestrial communication links have been established between the Indian Naval Station and SHAR in Sriharikota, as well as between the Gaganyaan Mission Control Centre in Bangalore and the Gaganyaan





Control Facility at SHAR. These links have also been extended to connect with the Crew Module Recovery Centre in Delhi, with successful testing completed.





In another important development, ISRO has signed a contract with the Swedish Space Corporation to provide ground station support for the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission.





Additionally, a deed of licence has been executed to set up a ground station terminal at Australia’s Cocos (Keeling) Islands, further strengthening international collaboration and coverage.





These advances build upon groundwork first reported in 2022, when ISRO carried out a proof-of-concept exercise to explore the use of AWS ground stations for telemetry, tracking and command (TTC) operations for Gaganyaan.





At that time, ISRO tested one of the AWS ground stations using the SARAL satellite. Then chairman S Somanath had confirmed that the tests were aimed at evaluating whether AWS infrastructure could support Gaganyaan operations, though no final decision had been taken.





Human spaceflight missions demand near-continuous tracking and communication coverage across the spacecraft’s orbit, unlike conventional satellite missions that rely on fewer ground stations.





Former ISRO chairman K Sivan had earlier explained that the agency was working with nearly 40 ground stations worldwide to support astronaut tracking, with relay satellites covering blind spots over oceans and remote regions.





Plans had also been finalised to relocate the IDRSS-2 relay satellite after launch to improve mission visibility coverage.





International arrangements were pursued, including support from the Australian Space Agency for TTC operations from the Cocos Islands during the ascent phase.





The latest validation exercises indicate that several of these plans have now moved from proposal stage to operational readiness. With these developments, India is advancing steadily towards its first human spaceflight mission under Gaganyaan.





Agencies







