



Members of US Special Operations Forces and 10 partner nations conducted a capabilities demonstration along the Tampa Bay waterfront, from 18 to 21 May.





The Indian Armed Forces delegation, led by Lieutenant General Pushpendra Pal Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command and the senior most serving Special Forces officer of the Indian Armed Forces, participated in Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week 2026.





This marked a significant milestone in India’s growing defence cooperation with the United States and its expanding global military footprint.





For the first time, the Indian Army took part in the prestigious CAPEX Capability Demonstration at Tampa, showcasing the professionalism and operational excellence of its Special Forces. The demonstration highlighted India’s expertise in counter-terrorism, unconventional warfare, high-altitude combat, and jungle warfare operations.





This debut participation underscored the Indian Army’s readiness to operate alongside global Special Operations Forces in diverse and challenging environments.





The event provided a platform for high-level strategic engagements. The Indian delegation held bilateral interactions with senior Special Operations commanders from partner nations, observed advanced capability demonstrations, and explored industry exhibitions.





These engagements facilitated the exchange of operational experiences and strengthened defence partnerships, reinforcing India’s role in shaping international Special Operations cooperation.





The CAPEX demonstration, conducted as a signature highlight of SOF Week, was titled “Battle in the Bay” and took place on 20 May at the Tampa waterfront. It featured US Special Operations Forces alongside contingents from ten partner nations in an integrated live operational environment.





India’s participation in this biannual event was a landmark achievement, demonstrating the operational proficiency of its Special Forces in specialised domains of warfare.





SOF Week 2026 also reflected the broader vision of the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Assistant Secretary of War for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, Derrick Anderson, articulated a vision for a modern SOF enterprise that thrives on connection, adapts to a rapidly changing world, and delivers decisive effects across every domain.





His emphasis on empowering people, fostering innovation, advancing agile policies, building strong partnerships, and ensuring prudent stewardship highlighted the evolving nature of Special Operations in addressing complex global threats.





The event brought together Special Operations Forces, defence leaders, and industry partners from over seventy nations, making it one of the most significant gatherings of its kind. India’s debut participation not only showcased its Special Forces capabilities but also marked an important step in enhancing interoperability, capability development, and global cooperation in Special Operations.





India’s presence at SOF Week 2026 symbolised its growing role in shaping global Special Operations strategy.





By engaging in such international platforms, the Indian Armed Forces demonstrated their commitment to building strong partnerships, sharing operational expertise, and contributing to collective security efforts.





This participation reinforced India’s position as a responsible and capable partner in addressing contemporary security challenges.





ANI







