



India’s decision to acquire 300 Russian R-37M long-range air-to-air missiles in a deal worth over $1.2 billion marks a significant leap in its aerial combat capability, reported Business Today.





The announcement coincides with the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the campaign launched on 3 May 2025, which underscored the decisive role of long-range precision weapons in modern warfare.





During the conflict, missiles proved critical in deep-strike operations and beyond-visual-range engagements, reshaping military thinking around deterrence and air dominance.





The R-37M, designated derogatorily by NATO as the “AA-13 Axehead,” is among the longest-range operational air-to-air missiles in service. Originally designed for Russian interceptor aircraft, it boasts a strike range between 300 km and 400 km and can reach speeds exceeding Mach 6.





Unlike conventional fighter-to-fighter missiles, the R-37M is optimised to neutralise high-value airborne assets such as AWACS surveillance aircraft, aerial refuelling tankers, and electronic warfare platforms.





These assets are indispensable in modern air campaigns, extending radar coverage, coordinating attacks, and sustaining long-range missions. By targeting them from extreme distances, Indian fighters could disrupt enemy battlefield coordination before frontline aircraft even engage.





The integration of the R-37M into the Su-30MKI fleet is expected to dramatically enhance the combat relevance of India’s most numerous fighter platform. The Su-30MKI, known for its heavy payload capacity and long endurance, is particularly suited to carrying oversized long-range missiles.





This acquisition complements ongoing upgrades to the fleet, including advanced radars, avionics, and electronic warfare systems, ensuring that the aircraft remains a formidable component of India’s air power.





The strategic context of this procurement is defined by the China-Pakistan factor. Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied J-10C fighters, armed with PL-15 beyond-visual-range missiles, already pose a challenge to India’s air dominance.





Meanwhile, China continues to develop even longer-range systems, including the PL-17. Defence analysts argue that the R-37M provides India with a credible counter-capability, reinforcing deterrence by threatening enemy surveillance and tanker aircraft operating near contested airspace.





This capability could significantly alter the balance of power in the region, particularly in scenarios where air support assets are critical to sustaining offensive operations.





The acquisition also highlights India’s continued reliance on Russian-origin systems, even as indigenous programmes such as the ASTRA MK-2 and MK-3 evolve. While Astra represents the future of India’s self-reliant missile capability, the R-37M offers an immediate solution in an era where missile-centric warfare increasingly defines aerial engagements





Deliveries are expected within 12–18 months, bridging the gap until indigenous systems mature.





This procurement forms part of a broader modernisation drive, with India having recently approved a $25 billion package covering all branches of the armed forces.





The package includes additional Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, medium transport aircraft, strike UAVs, and the overhaul of Su-30MKI engines.





Taken together, these measures reflect India’s determination to accelerate military modernisation in response to lessons learned from recent conflicts with Pakistan and ongoing tensions with China.





The R-37M deal is therefore not merely a missile purchase but a strategic upgrade that strengthens India’s deterrence posture. By equipping its frontline fighters with one of the longest-range air-to-air missiles in the world, India signals its intent to dominate the aerial battlespace and deny adversaries the ability to operate support aircraft with impunity.





In the evolving landscape of missile-centric air warfare, this acquisition represents a decisive step towards ensuring air superiority in South Asia.





BT







