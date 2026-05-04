



TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has unveiled its indigenously developed 30mm Crewless Turret, a cutting-edge unmanned weapon system designed to enhance survivability and firepower for India’s future armoured platforms.





This marks a significant milestone in India’s defence modernisation drive, combining advanced automation, precision targeting, and indigenous manufacturing strength.





The 30mm Crewless Turret is a remote-controlled, unmanned weapon station engineered for integration on a wide range of armoured vehicles, including Infantry Combat Vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carriers.





Its primary armament is a 30x165mm automatic gun, supported by a 7.62mm co-axial PKT machine gun, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), and smoke grenade launchers. This layered weapon suite ensures versatility against infantry, armoured threats, and aerial targets.





The turret offers 360° continuous rotation and an elevation range up to +65°, enabling engagement of threats across varied terrain and urban environments.





An AI-enabled automated target tracking system enhances precision by locking onto moving targets, while the integrated fire control system combines advanced sensors, laser rangefinders, and stabilised commander and gunner sights to maximise first-round hit probability.





These features allow accurate firing even while the vehicle is in motion, a critical advantage in modern mechanised warfare.





Designed with compliance to MIL-STD standards, the turret ensures ruggedness and interoperability with global defence systems. Its all-electric gun control system provides smooth manoeuvrability, reducing mechanical complexity and improving reliability.





By relocating operators inside the vehicle hull, the system significantly enhances crew survivability, minimising exposure to hostile fire and reducing the risk of casualties from turret-specific strikes.





The turret’s modular architecture allows integration with diverse platforms, including the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WHAP 8x8) jointly developed by TASL and DRDO. This amphibious vehicle, already exported to Morocco, demonstrates the turret’s adaptability for both domestic and international markets.





The system is also aligned with India’s Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) programme, which aims to replace the ageing BMP-2 fleet with thousands of next-generation armoured vehicles.





The unveiling of this turret reflects India’s broader push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, with indigenous content currently at 65% and targeted to reach 90%. Developed in collaboration with DRDO’s Vehicles Research & Development Establishment, the turret represents a fusion of industrial capability and research expertise. It positions TASL as a key player in India’s defence ecosystem, alongside Bharat Forge and other private-sector partners.





Operationally, the turret provides commanders with a potent mix of firepower, situational awareness, and protection. Its ability to launch ATGMs ensures effectiveness against main battle tanks, while smoke grenade launchers enable rapid concealment in hostile environments.





The system’s adaptability for future technologies, including autonomous operations and active protection systems, makes it a future-ready solution for the Indian Army.





In summary, TASL’s 30mm Crewless Turret is not merely a weapon system but a strategic enabler of India’s mechanised infantry modernisation. It combines indigenous innovation, advanced automation, and battlefield versatility, strengthening India’s defence posture in an era of evolving threats.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







