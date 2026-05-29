



India is accelerating its defence modernisation by giving private companies a central role in manufacturing advanced platforms such as the AMCA stealth fighter and the Suryastra rocket launcher.





Defence exports have surged, and New Delhi aims for private firms to contribute half of production capacity as part of its ambition to become a top-three global exporter by 2047.





India’s defence sector is undergoing a profound transformation as private industry takes on responsibilities once dominated by state-owned enterprises.





The government has made clear that reducing dependence on imported weapons is a strategic priority, and private firms are now being entrusted with flagship projects. Among these, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) stealth fighter jet stands out as India’s most ambitious aerospace program.





Traditionally, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) would have led such efforts, but the inclusion of private consortia signals a decisive shift in industrial policy.





Another milestone is the indigenous Suryastra long-range rocket launcher system, which has already been delivered to the Indian Army. Capable of striking targets at ranges between 150 and 300 kilometres, it represents a significant leap in India’s artillery capabilities.





Developed with private-sector involvement, the system underscores how corporate innovation is being harnessed to meet frontline requirements. Plans are also underway to expand into loitering munitions with ranges up to 1,000 kilometres, satellites, and precision drones, reflecting the breadth of private-sector ambitions.





New Delhi has set a clear target: private companies should eventually account for half of India’s defence production capacity. At present, public sector undertakings still dominate, but the private share has been steadily rising.





This policy is not just about efficiency; it is about fostering innovation, scalability, and global competitiveness. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasised that private firms bring risk-taking ability, research depth, and speed to the table, qualities essential for modern warfare.





Exports are another area where private companies are making a mark. India’s defence exports rose sharply in the last financial year, reaching record levels. Private firms contributed nearly half of this growth, demonstrating their ability to customise products for overseas markets and build long-term support ecosystems.





This outward orientation is crucial as India positions itself to become one of the world’s top three defence exporters by 2047. Defence manufacturing is increasingly being used as a tool of diplomacy, embedding Indian firms into global supply chains and strengthening strategic partnerships.





The broader context is India’s modernisation drive amid growing regional security challenges. With tensions across Asia and the Indo-Pacific, New Delhi is determined to equip its armed forces with cutting-edge systems while simultaneously reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.





The push for Atmanirbharta, or self-reliance, is not just a slogan but a structural reorganisation of the military-industrial complex. Private companies, from large conglomerates to nimble start-ups, are now integral to this vision.





This transformation is also cultural. For decades, defence production was synonymous with bureaucratic delays and limited innovation. Today, corporate India is being asked to step up as a partner in national security.





The rise of private-sector-led defence manufacturing brings speed, innovation, and export potential, but it also requires strong governance and transparent procurement to ensure that commercial incentives remain aligned with strategic priorities.





India’s arms race is thus going private, and the implications are far-reaching. If successful, this model could redefine the country’s defence posture, making it not only self-reliant but also a global supplier of advanced military systems. The journey to 2047 will be shaped by how effectively private industry can balance profitability with patriotism, and how the state can regulate without stifling innovation.





Agencies







