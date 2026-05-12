



India’s commemoration of National Technology Day on 11 May 2026 highlights its transformation since the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998 into a full-fledged nuclear triad power, with 172 warheads under the Strategic Forces Command and delivery systems spanning air, land, and sea.





The commissioning of INS Aridhaman last month has secured continuous at-sea deterrence, completing the triad’s most survivable leg.





India marks National Technology Day each year to honour Operation Shakti, the nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran in Rajasthan in May 1998. These tests were a turning point, symbolising India’s emergence as a declared nuclear weapons state despite sanctions and global pressure.





In the 28 years since, India has advanced across military and civilian technology domains, culminating in the establishment of a sophisticated nuclear triad.





The triad integrates three delivery platforms. The sea-based leg is the most critical for survivability under India’s declared no-first-use doctrine. Land-based missiles and aircraft are vulnerable to a first strike, but nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines are far harder to detect.





India now operates three such submarines: INS Arihant, commissioned in 2016; INS Arighat, commissioned in 2024; and INS Aridhaman, commissioned in April 2026.





The Aridhaman represents a significant upgrade, with a stretched 7,000-tonne hull, enhanced reactor systems, and the ability to carry more missiles, including the K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile with a 3,500 km range. This capability ensures India can maintain at least one submarine on deterrence patrol at all times, a threshold considered essential for continuous second-strike readiness.





The aerial leg of the triad is fulfilled by the Indian Air Force’s Jaguar, Mirage-2000, and Rafale combat aircraft, all capable of nuclear strike missions. These aircraft provide flexibility and rapid deployment options, complementing the slower but more survivable submarine deterrent.





The land-based leg rests on the Agni missile family, ranging from Agni-1 with a 700 km reach to Agni-5 with a range exceeding 5,000 km. Recent developments have introduced MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle) capability, demonstrated in 2024 under Mission Divyastra and validated again in May 2026.





This allows a single missile to deliver multiple warheads to separate targets, overwhelming adversary missile defences. Future Agni variants, including the under-development Agni-6, are expected to extend ranges beyond 10,000 km, placing India firmly in the intercontinental deterrence category.





India’s arsenal, estimated at 172 warheads, is managed by the Strategic Forces Command under the National Command Authority. This ensures centralised control and operational readiness across all three legs of the triad.





The integration of advanced technologies such as cannisterised launch systems, hypersonic glide vehicles, and scramjet propulsion further strengthens survivability and credibility of India’s deterrent posture.





Looking ahead, India is pursuing larger S5-class submarines projected at 13,500 tonnes, alongside nuclear-powered attack submarines for extended endurance operations. These developments, combined with hypersonic missile programs and expanding civilian nuclear power capacity, reflect a trajectory of sustained technological advancement.





As India celebrates National Technology Day, the journey from Pokhran to a global nuclear deterrent underscores both resilience and ambition, raising the question of how much further the nation can progress in the next three decades.





TOI



