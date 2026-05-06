



The Institute for Plasma Research has successfully demonstrated a fully integrated 8kN Electromagnetic Launcher (EML), marking a significant leap in indigenous Linear Induction Motor (LIM) technology for defence and industrial applications.





This achievement validates India’s capability to scale advanced electromagnetic propulsion systems for naval and mining sectors.





The Electromagnetic Launcher team achieved a major milestone with the demonstration of its fully integrated 8kN prototype. This indigenous system represents a foundational step towards scalable Linear Induction Motor technologies, with potential applications across defence and industry.





The prototype delivers launch speeds of approximately 20 metres per second for a moving mass of around 170 kilograms, comprising a 60-kilogram carriage and a 110-kilogram payload. The propulsion is powered by four sets of thruster Double Sided LIMs, complemented by one braking Double Sided LIM set.





The system also incorporates a Hybrid Carriage softcatch braking mechanism for smooth deceleration and a frictional capture mechanism for payload deceleration, ensuring operational safety and precision.





All components of the launcher were successfully designed, fabricated, assembled, integrated, tested, and operated, building upon prior laboratory-scale successes at 12N and 170N thrust levels. In recent operational tests, the carriage achieved speeds of 18 metres per second, while blocked tests validated the full 8kN thrust capacity. This progression demonstrates the maturity of the technology and its readiness for larger-scale applications.





The EML system holds particular promise for naval applications, where it can enable shorter runways compared to traditional steam catapults, thereby enhancing the efficiency of aircraft launch systems on carriers.





Beyond defence, the technology has industrial utility, including high-velocity rock pulverising in mining operations and automation of material transport. The ability to deliver controlled, high-speed launches makes it versatile across multiple sectors.





The Institute for Plasma Research, based in Gandhinagar under the Department of Atomic Energy, has long been recognised for its contributions to plasma physics and associated technologies. Its expertise in pulsed power systems, superconducting magnets, cryogenics, and ultra-high vacuum engineering has provided the technical foundation for the EML project. The successful demonstration of the 8kN launcher reflects the institute’s growing role in bridging fundamental plasma research with strategic industrial applications.





Globally, electromagnetic launch systems are being pursued as next-generation solutions for both military and industrial use. The United States Navy’s Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) is a notable example, already deployed on Gerald R. Ford-class carriers. India’s indigenous effort, though at a prototype stage, signals intent to develop comparable capabilities tailored to its operational requirements.





The scalability of LIM-based systems offers the potential for future integration into advanced naval platforms, as well as adaptation for heavy industrial machinery.





This achievement also underscores India’s broader push towards self-reliance in advanced defence technologies. By indigenously developing and validating such systems, India reduces dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthens its domestic innovation ecosystem. The EML project aligns with national initiatives to integrate cutting-edge science into strategic applications, reinforcing the country’s technological sovereignty.





Institute For Plasma Research







