

The Indian Navy is undergoing a significant fleet expansion, marked by the induction of advanced stealth warships that redefine its operational reach. The recent deliveries of INS Mahendragiri and INS Dunagiri, alongside the commissioning of INS Taragiri, highlight a decisive shift towards multirole readiness, blue-water operations, and sustained presence across the Indian Ocean.

As detailed in a report by India Today, these developments are part of Project 17A, a program designed to deliver seven Nilgiri-class stealth frigates as successors to the Shivalik-class, India’s first indigenously designed stealth warships.

The induction of these warships comes at a time when China and Pakistan are expanding their maritime capabilities in the region. India’s response has been to accelerate its naval modernisation, ensuring that its fleet is equipped to handle surface, air, and underwater threats.

The delivery of INS Mahendragiri on 30 April at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL) in Mumbai followed the arrival of INS Dunagiri on 30 March at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) in Kolkata. Earlier in April, INS Taragiri was commissioned into service, further strengthening the Navy’s multirole capabilities.





All three vessels are guided-missile warships designed with advanced stealth features to reduce detectability by enemy radars and sensors. Their induction coincided with the commissioning of INS Aridhaman, India’s third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, underscoring the Navy’s rapid progress in both surface and underwater platforms.





INS Mahendragiri, designated Yard 12654, is the sixth ship of the Nilgiri-class and the fourth built by MDSL. It reflects India’s growing ability to design and construct sophisticated warships domestically, with Project 17A featuring approximately 75% indigenous content.





The Warship Design Bureau of the Indian Navy led the design, with oversight by the Warship Overseeing Team in Mumbai. The project has engaged over 200 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), generating around 4,000 direct and more than 10,000 indirect jobs.





INS Dunagiri, Yard 3023, is the fifth ship of the Nilgiri-class and the second built at GRSE in Kolkata. It revives the legacy of the erstwhile INS Dunagiri, a Leander-class frigate of British origin that served the Navy for 33 years until 2010.





The new Dunagiri is equipped with BrahMos supersonic missiles for anti-ship and land-attack roles, MFSTAR radar and Barak-8 medium-range surface-to-air missiles for air defence, a 76 mm super rapid gun mount, close-in weapon systems, and torpedoes for anti-submarine warfare. It can also embark two helicopters, such as HAL Dhruv or Sea King, to extend its operational reach.





Project-17A frigates represent a generational leap over the Shivalik-class, incorporating modular construction techniques, larger displacement of about 6,670 tonnes, and advanced weapon-sensor suites.





They are fitted with Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plants, allowing efficient cruising with diesel engines and high-speed manoeuvres with gas turbines. The Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) automates machinery control, reducing crew workload and enhancing reliability.





Stealth capabilities are achieved through reduced radar cross-section using composite materials, radar-absorbent coatings, flush-mounted weapons, and enclosed mooring decks. Infrared signatures are minimised with advanced exhaust systems, while acoustic stealth is ensured by specially designed propellers that delay cavitation.





These features make the ships harder to detect and target, a critical advantage given reports of Chinese patrol vessels in the Indian Ocean.





The survivability of these warships is enhanced by improved damage control systems and robust design. Their versatility allows them to conduct anti-surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine operations, while supporting blue-water missions such as sea-lane protection and power projection.





Blue-water capability signifies the Navy’s ability to operate far from its home coast across deep oceans for extended periods, a hallmark of major maritime powers.





Together, the induction of INS Mahendragiri, INS Dunagiri, and INS Taragiri under Project 17A underscores India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing and its determination to secure the Indian Ocean Region. With over 100 indigenous warships now forming the backbone of its fleet, India is preparing for a more contested maritime environment.





These multi-role stealth platforms, capable of independent operations or task force integration, will play a decisive role in safeguarding India’s waters for decades to come.





IT







