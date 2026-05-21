



The United States has submitted a fresh ceasefire proposal to Iran, which Tehran is now reviewing amid deep distrust and unresolved disputes over nuclear enrichment, frozen assets, and maritime security.





The situation remains precarious, with negotiations described as being on the “borderline of a deal or strikes.”





The latest American proposal is intended to bring the West Asia conflict to a permanent end. Iran has acknowledged receipt of the document and is examining it carefully, though no official response has yet been issued. Diplomatic sources indicate that mediators are working to narrow differences between the two sides, but progress remains slow given the entrenched positions.





Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Tehran is pursuing negotiations “in good faith” while maintaining “deep suspicion” of Washington. He emphasised that Iran’s priorities include ending the war on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, and securing the release of frozen assets.





He also demanded an end to what he termed “maritime piracy” and actions targeting Iranian shipping. Baghaei stressed that Iran’s armed forces remain vigilant and that goodwill cannot be extended to the United States without reciprocal sincerity.





Iran continues to insist that negotiations are taking place in an atmosphere of “deep distrust,” citing what it describes as Washington’s “very bad” record over the past year and a half. Baghaei dismissed reports of any US-imposed deadline as “ridiculous,” asserting that Iran will pursue its own interests regardless of external pressure.





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has been briefed on the latest developments and discussed the indirect talks with senior officials. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also been actively engaged in exchanges, underscoring Tehran’s determination to keep diplomatic channels open despite the tense environment.





Meanwhile, reports from Israeli media highlight that the situation in West Asia is teetering on the brink of renewed conflict. Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon have intensified, killing dozens, while the

fragile ceasefire there continues in name only.





The broader regional picture remains volatile, with the Strait of Hormuz still under Iranian control, disrupting global energy flows and heightening economic instability.





In Washington, frustration with the prolonged conflict is growing. Members of Congress have been pressing for stronger oversight of military operations, with war powers resolutions narrowly failing in recent votes. President Donald Trump has described the negotiations as being in their “final stages,” but has also warned that military action remains an option if diplomacy fails.





Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly directed that the country’s stockpile of enriched uranium must remain inside Iran, rejecting American demands for its relocation abroad. This stance underscores one of the most difficult obstacles in the talks, as the United States insists on curbing Iran’s nuclear programme as a condition for any lasting peace.





The conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, has already caused thousands of casualties and severe disruption to global trade. With both sides trading proposals and counter-proposals, the coming days are likely to prove decisive in determining whether the fragile ceasefire can evolve into a permanent settlement or collapse into renewed war.





ANI







