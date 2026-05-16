



President Donald Trump concluded his three‑day state visit to China by announcing that he and President Xi Jinping had agreed Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons and that the Strait of Hormuz must be reopened.





Trump emphasised that the United States controls the waterway and claimed Iran has suffered losses of around 500 million dollars per day due to the American naval blockade. The talks also touched on Taiwan, trade, and arms sales, with Xi voicing strong opposition to Taiwanese independence.





During his remarks aboard Air Force One after leaving Beijing, President Trump said he respected Xi Jinping’s position on Iran. He noted that Xi had expressed firmly that Iran cannot be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that the Strait of Hormuz must be opened to restore global energy flows.





Trump added that Xi’s phrasing was blunt, stressing that “they can’t have a nuclear weapon,” and that the strait must be reopened. Trump reiterated that the United States controls the strait and that Iran has been unable to conduct business for two and a half weeks, costing it approximately 500 million dollars daily.





Trump also highlighted Xi’s stance on Taiwan, explaining that the Chinese leader does not want to see a fight for independence there, as it would lead to a very strong confrontation. Trump said he listened carefully but did not comment directly, adding that he respected Xi’s views. He acknowledged that Xi had raised the matter himself, underlining its importance to Beijing.





The discussion also touched upon historical assurances given by former US President Ronald Reagan in 1982, which stated that Washington would not consult with China on arms sales to Taiwan.





When asked whether he had consulted Xi, Trump responded that 1982 was a long time ago and that he did not refuse to discuss the issue. He explained that Xi had brought it up as an obvious concern, and they discussed arms sales in detail. Trump said he would make a decision on the matter, stressing that the United States does not need a war 9,500 miles away and that things are going well.





Additional details from the summit indicate that Trump and Xi also discussed trade, with Trump claiming “fantastic deals” had been struck, including Chinese commitments to purchase Boeing aircraft and American agricultural products.





Xi reportedly expressed interest in buying more US oil to reduce China’s reliance on Gulf supplies, aligning with his opposition to militarising the Strait of Hormuz or imposing tolls on vessels. Both leaders also agreed to cooperate on curbing fentanyl precursor flows into the United States and expanding market access for American businesses in China. Trump described Xi as “an incredible guy” and said their relationship was strong, while Xi called US–China ties “the most consequential in the world.”





The meeting was framed as a strategic alignment on critical issues: preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, reopening the Strait of Hormuz to stabilise global energy markets, and managing tensions over Taiwan.





Trump stressed that the United States and China now share a “very good understanding” on these matters, signalling a rare convergence of positions between the two powers amid ongoing conflict in West Asia.





ANI







