



Johnnette Technologies has signed a landmark MoU with Munitions India Limited to integrate advanced indigenous warheads into loitering munitions and UCAV systems, marking a decisive step towards India’s defence self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This partnership ensures a 100% indigenous supply chain for next-generation aerial combat solutions.





Johnnette Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading Indian manufacturer of unmanned combat systems, has formalised a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Munitions India Limited (MIL), a premier Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.





The agreement was signed in Pune on 27 May 2026 and represents a significant stride towards complete self-reliance in cutting-edge aerial weapon systems. The collaboration will focus on the tactical integration of advanced warheads into Johnnette’s flagship JM-series loitering munitions and its upcoming Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle programs.





The partnership bridges private-sector aerospace innovation with state-owned defence infrastructure. Johnnette brings its combat-proven autonomous flight technologies, while MIL contributes its world-class ordnance manufacturing capabilities and expertise in explosive chemistry.





Together, they aim to establish a fully indigenous supply chain for precision-strike munitions, reducing reliance on foreign imports and strengthening India’s defence ecosystem.





Key strategic verticals of the MoU include next-generation integration, where Johnnette’s JM-series loitering munitions and tactical combat drones will be outfitted with indigenous lethal payloads.





Another critical aspect is accelerating the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by substituting imported assemblies with custom domestic alternatives. This ensures that India’s armed forces will receive mission-ready, highly lethal combat solutions built entirely within the country.





Lt Cdr John Livingstone (Retd), Founder, Chairman and CEO of Johnnette Technologies, expressed his pride in the collaboration, stating that the partnership directly supports the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





He emphasised that the future of Indian defence aviation lies in autonomous, indigenous, and powerful systems. He also extended gratitude to MIL’s leadership for their trust in Johnnette’s capabilities.





Founded in 2014 by Lt Cdr Livingstone, Johnnette Technologies has emerged as a pioneer in India’s unmanned systems ecosystem. The company has delivered combat-proven JM-1 loitering munitions and JF-2 ISR drones to the Indian Army under emergency procurement.





These systems were showcased at the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, highlighting their operational readiness and integration with Special Forces. The company’s focus on indigenous UAVs and loitering munitions aligns with India’s broader defence modernisation goals.





Munitions India Limited, on its part, is a critical supplier of ammunition, explosives, and ordnance systems to the Indian Armed Forces. Its expertise ensures the combat readiness of India’s military and complements Johnnette’s advanced unmanned platforms.





Together, the two organisations are positioned to deliver next-generation aerial combat solutions that are both indigenous and technologically advanced.





This MoU comes at a time when India is aggressively modernising its armed forces amid evolving geopolitical challenges. The collaboration is expected to strengthen India’s strategic autonomy, enhance its defence manufacturing capabilities, and position the country at the forefront of advanced aerial warfare technologies.





ANI







