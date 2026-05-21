



According to sources, Lashkar-e-Taiba member Farman Ali Nagra was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the middle of the road in Muridke on the night of 16 May.





The incident occurred suddenly and with precision, echoing the pattern of targeted killings that have shaken the group’s leadership in recent months. Witnesses reported that the attackers struck swiftly before fleeing, leaving Nagra fatally wounded on the spot.





His funeral prayer was held the same day at Markaz Taiba, the Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters in Muridke, Pakistan. The gathering at the organisation’s central base highlighted the significance of Nagra within the group’s ranks, as members and sympathisers assembled to pay their respects. The funeral was conducted under tight security, reflecting the tense atmosphere surrounding the organisation after repeated blows to its leadership.





A case has been registered and investigation is ongoing. Local authorities have yet to release official details about the perpetrators or possible motives, but the killing fits into a broader trend of mysterious assassinations targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives.





Since early 2026, several senior figures of the group have been eliminated in similar circumstances, often by motorcycle-borne gunmen or attackers who vanish without trace. These incidents have raised speculation about internal rivalries, intelligence-led operations, or covert campaigns designed to dismantle the group’s command structure.





Farman Ali Nagra’s death adds to the growing list of Lashkar-e-Taiba members who have been struck down in Pakistan’s Punjab province and beyond. Muridke, home to the group’s headquarters, has increasingly become a focal point of such attacks, undermining the sense of security within its stronghold.





Analysts note that the repeated targeting of operatives in and around the headquarters signals a significant breach of the group’s protective measures.





The killing also comes against the backdrop of heightened international pressure on Pakistan to act against Lashkar-e-Taiba and its networks. India has consistently accused the group of orchestrating cross-border terrorism, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and has urged Islamabad to dismantle its infrastructure.





The string of assassinations has further complicated the situation, leaving Pakistani authorities scrambling to explain the wave of violence while attempting to maintain control.





The investigation into Nagra’s death is expected to probe whether the attack was part of the same series of hits that claimed the lives of other Lashkar commanders such as Sheikh Yousuf Afridi, Amir Hamza, and Bilal Arif Sarafi earlier this year.





Each of these killings has followed a similar modus operandi, with attackers striking in public spaces and escaping without consequence. Security experts argue that the tactical precision of these operations suggests more than random vendettas, pointing instead to organised campaigns with strategic intent.





The incident underscores the vulnerability of Lashkar-e-Taiba’s leadership, even within its own stronghold. With over a dozen senior figures eliminated or incapacitated in 2026 alone, the group’s command structure appears increasingly fractured.





Farman Ali Nagra’s death is yet another reminder of the shifting dynamics within Pakistan’s militant landscape, where unknown gunmen continue to strike with impunity, leaving behind unanswered questions and deepening instability.





Agencies







