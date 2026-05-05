

Mahindra has unveiled a purpose-built All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) derived from its popular Thar model, designed specifically to meet the demanding requirements of India’s security forces.





The new ATV strips away excess ornamentation, focusing entirely on capability, resilience, and operational effectiveness. Every element of the vehicle has been engineered with a clear purpose, ensuring that no component is superfluous.





The ATV is configured for airdrop readiness, allowing rapid deployment in diverse operational theatres. It incorporates mission-grade protection features, including a gun mount, complete underbody protection, and a tandem tyre carrier configuration.





Presenting the Mahindra ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle)



No excess. No ornamentation.

Just focussed capability.



Every bar, every mount, every inch of clearance has a job to do. From airdrop readiness to mission-grade protection, a gun mount, complete underbody protection, tandem tyre… pic.twitter.com/ZT5EmFJ5f3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 4, 2026





Additional fittings such as jerrycan holders, a windshield protector, and a front winch further enhance survivability and versatility, enabling the vehicle to operate effectively across rugged terrains and hostile environments.





Mahindra emphasises that this ATV is not merely a specialised machine but a reflection of the company’s core DNA. The design embodies resilience, adaptability, and the will to go anywhere—qualities that Mahindra asserts are at the heart of every vehicle it produces.





By stripping the Thar down to its essentials and rebuilding it for military-grade performance, the company has created a platform that showcases its engineering philosophy in its purest form.













The ATV’s operational effectiveness is underscored by its ability to serve in multiple roles, from logistics support to frontline deployment. Its rugged construction and protective features ensure that personnel can rely on it in high-risk missions, while its adaptability allows it to be configured for different operational needs.





The inclusion of a gun mount and reinforced protection systems highlights its combat readiness, while the winch and tyre carrier configuration underline its utility in extended missions.





Mahindra’s unveiling of this ATV represents a significant step in aligning its civilian automotive expertise with defence requirements.





The Thar-based platform demonstrates how a proven civilian design can be transformed into a mission-ready vehicle, combining familiarity with advanced survivability features. It is a proud offering to India’s security forces, reinforcing Mahindra’s commitment to supporting national defence with indigenous innovation.





This ATV is more than a machine—it is a statement of intent. It reflects Mahindra’s vision of resilience and adaptability, qualities that resonate not only with the armed forces but also with the broader ethos of the company.





By creating a vehicle that is stripped to its essentials yet equipped for the most demanding missions, Mahindra has delivered a platform that embodies both practicality and purpose.





Mahindra Media Release







