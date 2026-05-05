



Paras Anti-Drone Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has introduced a compact handheld drone jammer (HHDJ), strengthening India’s last-line defence against commercial and FPV drones.





This indigenous system, developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, builds on Paras Defence’s recent Ministry of Defence contracts and positions India at the forefront of portable counter-UAS technology.





The handheld drone jammer is designed for portability and rapid deployment, enabling security forces and special units to neutralise hostile drones in critical areas. Its lightweight, compact form allows operators to carry and activate it instantly, making it particularly effective in border zones, VIP protection details, and urban operations where drone incursions are unpredictable and fast-moving.





The system’s jamming capability targets commercial and FPV drones, disrupting their radio frequency links and disabling control signals. By employing RF and microwave technology, the jammer interferes with drone communication channels, forcing them to lose navigation or return to their base. This makes it a vital tool in scenarios where drones are used for surveillance, smuggling, or attacks.





The HHDJ is part of Paras Anti-Drone’s broader portfolio of indigenous counter-UAS solutions. The company, a subsidiary of Paras Defence & Space Technologies Limited, has recently secured multiple Ministry of Defence contracts, including a ₹46.19 crore order for advanced anti-drone systems and a ₹3.95 crore order for RF jammers.





These contracts underscore the government’s confidence in Paras’ ability to deliver scalable, high-performance technologies aligned with India’s self-reliance goals.





Paras’ systems are capable of covering wide frequency ranges from 400 MHz to 6 GHz, ensuring adaptability against diverse drone threats.





They are configurable to counter different UAV types, from hobbyist drones to military-grade quadcopters.





The handheld jammer complements larger counter-drone systems already deployed at airbases, borders, and national events such as the 2023 G20 Summit and Republic Day celebrations, where jammers and sensors were used to secure airspace.





The operational scope of the HHDJ extends to critical infrastructure protection, including airports, power plants, and government facilities. In border regions such as Jammu and Punjab, drones have been increasingly used to drop weapons, narcotics, and surveillance devices across the Pakistan frontier. The handheld jammer provides a flexible, last-mile defence solution for ground forces confronting these incursions.





Paras Defence’s broader portfolio includes software-defined radios, radar subsystems, electronic warfare systems, and communication antennas, all contributing to India’s surveillance and situational awareness capabilities.





The handheld jammer fits seamlessly into this ecosystem, offering a tactical, soldier-level tool that complements strategic counter-drone networks.





By delivering indigenous, portable counter-drone solutions, Paras Anti-Drone Technologies reinforces India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and building a sustainable domestic defence ecosystem.





As drone incursions and UAV-based threats grow more frequent, the handheld jammer represents a crucial step in ensuring airspace superiority and operational security for India’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







