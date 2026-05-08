



Mumbai-based Manastu Space has achieved a significant milestone by successfully clearing thermovac testing of its micro-propulsion system ‘Sharanga’ at the IN-SPACe facility in Ahmedabad, marking a breakthrough for India’s private space sector in CubeSat and small satellite mobility.





This test validates the system’s readiness for real-world orbital conditions and positions Manastu Space as a leader in green propulsion technologies.





Manastu Space, headquartered in Mumbai, has been steadily building its reputation as a pioneer in sustainable propulsion systems for satellites. The company’s latest achievement centres on its micro-propulsion system named Sharanga, which has now cleared thermovac testing at the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) facility in Ahmedabad.





Thermovac testing is a critical qualification process that simulates the harsh vacuum and extreme thermal conditions of space, ensuring that the propulsion system can operate reliably in orbit.





Sharanga has been developed under the iDEX Defence Innovation Organisation’s SPARK grant, giving it both government validation and the agility of a start-up-driven innovation. Designed specifically for CubeSats and small satellites, the system can manoeuvre spacecraft weighing up to 50 kilograms.





It delivers nominal thrust in the range of 1–10 milliNewtons, making it ideal for precision orbital manoeuvres such as station-keeping, collision avoidance, and fine attitude control. The propulsion system is based on a green, non-carcinogenic monopropellant—high-test peroxide (HTP)—which eliminates the need for toxic fuels like hydrazine, thereby enhancing safety and sustainability.





The successful Thermovac qualification demonstrates that Sharanga is ready for deployment in upcoming satellite missions. This achievement is particularly important for India’s growing small satellite sector, which requires compact, efficient, and safe propulsion solutions to support diverse missions ranging from Earth observation to communications.





By offering a plug-and-play propulsion module, Manastu Space is addressing a critical gap in the CubeSat ecosystem, enabling greater mission flexibility and reliability.





Manastu Space has already established itself as a leader in green propulsion technologies with its proprietary MS289 hydrogen peroxide–alcohol blend, which is engineered for high reliability and efficiency.





The company’s portfolio includes systems such as Vyom 2U, capable of manoeuvring satellites up to 100 kilograms, and I-Booster, designed for larger payloads up to 500 kilograms. Sharanga complements this line-up by focusing on the micro-propulsion needs of CubeSats, ensuring that even the smallest satellites can benefit from advanced manoeuvring capabilities.





The Thermovac success also underscores the growing role of IN-SPACe in supporting private space ventures in India. By providing access to advanced testing facilities, IN-SPACe is enabling startups like Manastu Space to validate their technologies to international standards, thereby accelerating India’s emergence as a global hub for space innovation.





This development aligns with India’s broader strategy of fostering private participation in space, complementing ISRO’s programmes and expanding the nation’s technological footprint in orbit.





Sharanga’s qualification is not just a technical milestone but also a strategic one. With increasing concerns about space debris and the need for precise orbital manoeuvres, micro-propulsion systems are becoming indispensable. Manastu Space’s green, safe, and efficient solution offers a future-ready option for satellite operators worldwide, reinforcing India’s position in the global space economy.





Agencies







