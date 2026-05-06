



Indian firms have pledged a record-breaking investment of over $1.1 billion at the 2026 SelectUSA Summit, marking the largest single-delegation push from India into the United States.





This surge spans aerospace, defence, energy, advanced manufacturing, and artificial intelligence, reinforcing the strategic trajectory of US-India economic ties.





US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor announced that massive new investments from India are flowing into the American economy, describing them as the largest ever seen at the SelectUSA Summit. His statement highlighted the scale of Indian participation and the significance of this development for bilateral trade relations.





The SelectUSA Investment Summit, hosted by the US Department of Commerce, is a premier event dedicated to facilitating foreign direct investment into the United States. It brings together thousands of global business leaders, economic developers, federal officials, and governors to promote investment in critical industries.





Since its inception, the summit has generated over $250 billion in new investment projects, supporting more than 125,000 jobs across the United States and its territories. The previous edition saw record-breaking participation with over 5,500 attendees, including representatives from 54 US states and territories and more than 2,700 business investors from over 100 countries.





At the 2026 summit, twelve Indian companies announced investments totalling more than $1.1 billion. These firms include Sterlite Technologies, Abhyuday Bharat Group, Jindal Pipe, Azraxa, and Jivo, among others.





Their investments span sectors such as aerospace, defence, energy, advanced manufacturing, and artificial intelligence. US Under Secretary of Commerce William Kimmitt described this as a “new phase” in US-India economic relations, driven by technology partnerships and industrial collaboration.





He emphasised that India is emerging as a major force in innovation and advanced industry, with these investments expected to translate into new facilities, expanded production capacity, and job creation across multiple US states.





Indian pharmaceutical companies also had strong representation at the summit, underscoring the breadth of India’s industrial footprint in the United States. Cumulative Indian foreign direct investment in the US currently stands at approximately $16.4 billion, supporting around 70,800 jobs.





However, estimates from the Confederation of Indian Industry suggest the figure may be closer to $40 billion, reflecting broader contributions through research and development spending and corporate social responsibility. Indian firms have invested nearly $330 million in R&D activities in the US, alongside generating $1.5 billion in exports.





The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi recently reaffirmed that negotiations between India and the United States on a comprehensive trade agreement remain constructive. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that both sides are working towards a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement, aligned with the broader vision of achieving $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.





This target was earlier mentioned in the framework of the interim deal, and the current wave of investments at the SelectUSA Summit reflects tangible progress towards that goal.





The announcements at the summit underscore the strategic nature of India’s outbound investments, which are increasingly directed towards the United States. They highlight India’s role as a rising innovation hub and demonstrate the deepening of economic ties between the two nations, with long-term implications for technology, manufacturing, and supply chains.





ANI







