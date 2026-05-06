



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Vietnam’s President To Lam in New Delhi on Tuesday, where the two leaders held discussions on strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the meeting focused on enhancing multifaceted cooperation and deepening bilateral ties. President To Lam expressed anticipation for his forthcoming engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders during his stay.





Earlier in the day, President To Lam arrived in New Delhi on his three-day State Visit to India. He was warmly received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that the visit marks a significant milestone, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the elevation of India-Vietnam relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, first agreed during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Vietnam in 2016.





President To Lam’s itinerary began with a spiritual stop at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar, where he offered prayers. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary extended a cordial welcome to the Vietnamese leader upon his arrival in Bodh Gaya. This gesture underscored the civilisational and cultural ties that have long connected India and Vietnam.





The Vietnamese President, who also serves as the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will remain in India until 7 May. This marks his first State Visit to India since assuming the presidency last month.





His engagements include a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, followed by wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Modi covering bilateral relations, regional dynamics, and global issues of mutual interest.





President Droupadi Murmu will also meet President To Lam, alongside other senior Indian dignitaries. The visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral relations and open new avenues for cooperation across strategic, economic, and cultural domains.





In addition to his official meetings in New Delhi, President To Lam will travel to Mumbai, where he is scheduled to visit the National Stock Exchange, meet the Chief Minister and Governor of Maharashtra, and attend a business forum aimed at strengthening economic ties.





India and Vietnam share historical and civilizational bonds that have steadily deepened over the years. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that the current visit is poised to reinforce this enduring friendship, while also expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, defence, and regional security.





The engagement between leaders is expected to further consolidate the robust partnership and align both nations more closely in their shared vision for peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





IANS







