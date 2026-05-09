



A remark by Pakistan’s ISPR chief Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry questioning why Indian officers spoke in English during the Operation Sindoor anniversary briefing has backfired spectacularly, sparking ridicule across India and Pakistan alike.





The controversy has shifted focus away from Pakistan’s narrative on the conflict and exposed internal contradictions about its own reliance on English.





The incident unfolded during Pakistan’s press conference marking one year since Operation Sindoor, India’s calibrated military response to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. Chaudhry asked Indian officers, “Who asked you to speak in English? Is it because you want to tell the world your version of events?”





His remarks quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions from both Indian and Pakistani audiences. Many pointed out that English is widely used in India as a link language across diverse states and also serves as the medium for international communication. Critics noted that Pakistan itself relies heavily on English within its military hierarchy, making the jab appear hypocritical.





Former Pakistan Army officer Major Adil Farooq Raja, now a journalist and vocal critic of the establishment, accused the military leadership of double standards. He emphasised that “from the highest to the lowest level, all instructions in the Pakistan Army are issued in English.”





He added that while Urdu is used for domestic messaging, Pakistan’s international communication and narrative-building remain firmly rooted in English. Raja also criticised the ISPR for avoiding discussion about the damage inflicted by India’s strikes, urging transparency about the losses suffered during the four-day confrontation.





Social media users across platforms mocked Chaudhry’s statement. On Reddit, one Pakistani user wrote, “He really thinks we’re just illiterate duffers and dumbasses who’ll believe anything he says.”





Another suggested that the ISPR chief should be paraded on a donkey for spreading falsehoods. On X, users ridiculed the focus on language rather than substance, with one comment describing the remark as “the most brain-rotted, clown-shoe take in years.”





Others highlighted that India’s multilingual reality makes English a practical choice for official briefings, especially when addressing global audiences.





The Indian briefing itself had focused on the military and strategic outcomes of Operation Sindoor. Senior officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force detailed how India struck and destroyed nine terror camps, targeted 11 Pakistani airfields, and eliminated 13 aircraft, including a high-value airborne asset at a distance of over 300 kilometres.





Air Marshal AK Bharti clarified that India suffered no damage to military or civilian infrastructure, underscoring the precision and effectiveness of the operation. He also noted that the armed forces were given clear strategic objectives and complete operational freedom to execute the mission.





Pakistan’s parallel press conference, attended by Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan and Air Vice Marshal Tariq Ghazi, repeated claims that India’s operation was “unprovoked” and alleged that Indian jets were shot down, assertions India has consistently denied.





Pakistani media termed the anniversary “Marka-e-Haq,” but the focus quickly shifted to Chaudhry’s language remark, which overshadowed the intended narrative. The controversy further embarrassed Islamabad, as even Chinese support during the conflict, confirmed by the South China Morning Post, could not divert attention from the ridicule.





The episode highlights how Pakistan’s attempt to question India’s communication strategy inadvertently exposed its own contradictions and credibility gaps. Instead of challenging India’s military claims, the ISPR chief’s remark became a meme fest, reinforcing perceptions of Pakistan’s reliance on propaganda rather than substantive engagement.





For India, the incident underscored the effectiveness of Operation Sindoor not only in military terms but also in shaping the narrative of resilience and strategic clarity.





Agencies







