



Fast Patrol Vessel Achal has been formally commissioned into the Indian Coast Guard, representing a significant addition to the service’s operational fleet, announced PIB.





The vessel, part of the Adamya-class series, is the fifth in a line of eight fast patrol vessels being constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited.





Its induction underscores the Coast Guard’s ongoing fleet expansion and commitment to strengthening maritime security across India’s extensive coastline and exclusive economic zone.





The commissioning ceremony took place at Goa Shipyard Limited, attended by senior defence and Coast Guard officials. A Anbarasu, Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) in the Ministry of Defence, presided over the event, with Inspector General Tekur Sashi Kumar, Commander Coast Guard Region (North West), also present.





The presence of central and state government representatives, alongside shipyard officials, highlighted the importance of this milestone in India’s indigenous shipbuilding journey. The vessel will be stationed at Vadinar, Gujarat, under the operational control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (North West), thereby reinforcing security in one of India’s most strategically sensitive maritime zones.





Achal, meaning “firm”, symbolises the Coast Guard’s steadfast resolve to safeguard national interests and protect life at sea. The vessel is commanded by Commandant (JG) Naveen Kumar, supported by a complement of five officers and thirty-four personnel.





This crew has been trained to operate the ship’s advanced systems and respond to a wide spectrum of maritime contingencies. The vessel’s mission profile includes surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue, anti-smuggling operations, and pollution response, reflecting the Coast Guard’s multi-dimensional responsibilities in maritime safety and security.





Launched in June 2025, Achal represents a new benchmark in indigenous shipbuilding. More than fifty per cent of its components are locally sourced, aligning with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.





The vessel integrates modern design philosophy, emphasising efficiency, endurance, and rapid response capability. Powered by two advanced indigenous diesel engines of 3000 kW each, Achal achieves a top speed of twenty-seven knots and an operational endurance of 1500 nautical miles, enabling extended missions across India’s maritime zones. Indigenously developed controllable pitch propellers and precision gearboxes enhance handling characteristics and adaptability across varying sea states.





The vessel is armed with a 30 mm CRN-91 gun and two 12.7 mm stabilised remote-controlled guns, supported by advanced target acquisition and fire-control systems. A suite of integrated technologies, including an Integrated Bridge System, Integrated Machinery Control System, and Automated Power Management System, ensures enhanced situational awareness, system reliability, and operational efficiency.





These features collectively strengthen the Coast Guard’s ability to respond swiftly to maritime threats and emergencies.





The commissioning of ICGS Achal marks another step forward in the Coast Guard’s fleet modernisation programme. It contributes substantially to strengthening coastal security, enhancing operational readiness, and supporting the service’s charter of responsibilities in the North West Region.





The vessel embodies vigilance, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of guardianship over India’s maritime domain, standing resolute in its mission to protect national interests and uphold the trust of the people with unshaken dedication.





PIB







