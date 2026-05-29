



Pakistan’s Punjab has issued a high flood alert after India opened the spillway gates of the Salal Dam in Jammu & Kashmir for silt flushing, with water levels in the Chenab River expected to rise by 2–3 metres between 21 and 30 May. Emergency services across Punjab are on standby, and restrictions have been placed on public movement near riverbanks.





Pakistan’s emergency services were placed on high alert on Friday following warnings from the Punjab provincial administration of a possible flood in the Chenab River.





The concern stems from India’s decision to open the spillway gates of the Salal Dam, located in Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi district, as part of routine desilting operations. Officials in Punjab fear that the increased inflow could cause sudden rises in water levels downstream.





Punjab Emergency Services Department Secretary Rizwan Naseer confirmed that rescue services are on high alert due to the anticipated surge in water inflow from the Indian side between 21 and 30 May. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) circulated a letter received from Indian officials to all relevant departments, directing them to take precautionary measures.





Pakistan's Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmad added that the PDMA had instructed district administrations to remain vigilant and prepared for emergency response.





Deputy Commissioner of Sialkot district, Saba Asghar Ali, stated that water levels in the Chenab could rise by two to three metres due to the opening of the spillway gates. A high alert has been issued for the Marala Barrage and adjacent areas, particularly Bajwat.





The district emergency control room has been activated, with instructions for 24-hour monitoring of the river. Authorities have restricted public movement along the riverbanks and prohibited the grazing of animals in the riverbed to minimise risks.





The PDMA has also directed irrigation and rescue departments to ensure round-the-clock staffing of emergency operation centres. Heavy machinery has been deployed at vulnerable points to manage potential breaches and restore damaged infrastructure if flooding occurs. Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary visits to rivers and canals and to follow safety advisories strictly.





The Salal Dam, a 690 MW run-of-the-river hydropower project, has long faced sedimentation challenges due to fragile geological conditions and heavy monsoon inflows. India’s decision to flush silt ahead of the monsoon season is a routine measure, but it has heightened sensitivities in Pakistan, especially after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack.





Despite strained ties, Indian authorities issued advance warnings to Pakistan, reflecting continued technical communication even amid political hostility.





Flood alerts have been extended to districts including Sialkot, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, and Chiniot.





The PDMA has instructed local administrations to prepare evacuation plans, regulate canal withdrawals, and ensure barrage safety systems remain fully functional. Citizens have been advised to contact emergency helplines for guidance and updates.





This development underscores the fragile balance in India–Pakistan water relations, where routine dam operations can trigger regional security concerns. While India maintains that the spillway opening is a technical necessity, Pakistan views it as a potential threat, especially given the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.





PTI







