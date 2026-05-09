



Pakistan’s national space agency, the Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), is increasingly reliant on China for its progress, with a new report highlighting how this dependence is shaping the trajectory of its space ambitions.





The Diplomat observed that Pakistan has accelerated its programme largely due to Chinese assistance, even as the country struggles with inflation, energy shortages and insurgencies. This reliance has led to a pattern of adopting proven Chinese designs rather than pursuing independent research and innovation.





In the past sixteen months, Pakistan has launched five indigenous satellites, all facilitated by Chinese technology and infrastructure. The launches were conducted from Chinese facilities, underscoring the embedded nature of this cooperation.





Pakistan is also preparing to send its first astronaut to China’s Tiangong space station, with candidates undergoing training in China. These developments, while significant, highlight how Pakistan’s space programme is structurally tied to China’s own ambitions rather than charting an autonomous course.





The report noted that the most ambitious mission planned by SUPARCO, a lunar rover scheduled for 2028, will also depend heavily on Chinese technological and technical assistance. This reliance raises concerns about Pakistan’s ability to achieve deeper technological breakthroughs on its own.





The report described these developments as surprising, given Pakistan’s limited association with technological ambition in the past. For decades, SUPARCO remained underfunded and stagnant, overshadowed by neighbours such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which has achieved global recognition.





Pakistan’s space programs are primarily designed to address practical needs such as disaster monitoring, urban and rural planning, agricultural management, and glacier tracking.





These functions are critical given Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, as demonstrated by the catastrophic floods of 2022 that submerged one-third of the country. However, the report stressed that Pakistan remains under-equipped to manage such challenges independently, making its reliance on China even more pronounced.





Beyond civilian applications, Pakistan’s space efforts also carry a security dimension, serving as a counterbalance to India’s advanced space programme. Yet the gap remains stark. India currently operates over fifty satellites, has successfully conducted a Lunar South Pole landing in 2023, tested anti-satellite weapons, and is preparing for a fifth lunar mission in collaboration with Japan. In contrast, Pakistan’s achievements remain modest and heavily dependent on external support.





The report concluded that Pakistan’s trajectory is unlikely to lead to deeper technological achievements unless it reduces its dependence on China and invests in independent research and development.





Without such a shift, SUPARCO risks remaining a junior partner in China’s broader space ambitions rather than emerging as a credible space power in its own right.





IANS







