



Pakistan’s decision to raise India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty at the United Nations Security Council has been described as “diplomatic theatre,” aimed at shaping global optics rather than achieving any substantive legal outcome.





The analysis underscores India’s upper riparian rights, its security concerns after the Pahalgam massacre, and the need for a long-term water infrastructure strategy.





The article by former IAS officer KBS Sidhu, published in Saviours Magazine, argues that Islamabad’s UNSC appeal is designed to frame a bilateral hydrological and security dispute as a global humanitarian crisis.





India suspended the treaty in 2025 following the Pahalgam massacre, where 26 civilians were killed in an attack attributed to Pakistan-backed terrorists. Sidhu stresses that many international narratives fail to recognise India’s position as the upstream state and instead reduce New Delhi’s actions to a reaction against Pakistan’s diplomatic manoeuvring.





The analysis highlights that the Indus Water Treaty was an asymmetric bargain from the outset, with India conceding nearly 80 per cent of the river system’s waters to Pakistan despite being geographically upstream.





Pakistan has consistently exploited technical provisions of the treaty to obstruct Indian hydroelectric projects such as Baglihar and Kishanganga, while refusing to engage with India’s proposed modifications in 2023 and 2024. This obstructionism, Sidhu contends, undermines the spirit of cooperation and justifies India’s suspension.





India’s legal rationale for placing the treaty in abeyance rests on the doctrine of 'exceptio non adimpleti contractus', which holds that one party cannot demand performance while simultaneously inflicting harm.





Sidhu argues that Pakistan’s UNSC move is shrewd but hollow, as the Security Council lacks jurisdiction over the treaty, which contains its own dispute resolution mechanisms. Thus, Pakistan’s objective is not legal redress but international optics.





A significant portion of the analysis points to India’s own infrastructural shortcomings. Despite suspension, billions of cubic metres of water from eastern rivers continue to flow into Pakistan because India lacks adequate storage and diversion capacity.





Projects such as the Shahpur Kandi Dam and the Ujh Multipurpose Project are cited as delayed initiatives now being accelerated. Sidhu suggests that India’s response should not be limited to diplomatic rebuttals but should involve large-scale infrastructure development, symbolised by his phrase “a bulldozer at Pathankot.”





The analysis further argues that India should consider moving beyond temporary suspension towards formal revocation of the treaty if Pakistan continues its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism.





This would mark a decisive shift in India’s water policy, aligning hydrological strategy with national security imperatives. The linkage between terrorism and water-sharing is emphasised as central to India’s evolving doctrine, where cooperation cannot coexist with aggression.





The broader context includes India’s military response through Operation Sindoor, which demonstrated New Delhi’s willingness to act decisively against terrorism. The suspension of the treaty was part of this wider strategic recalibration, signalling that water diplomacy is now inseparable from security concerns.





Pakistan’s attempt to internationalise the issue at the UNSC is therefore seen as a diversionary tactic, lacking substantive legal weight but aimed at garnering sympathy.





In conclusion, Sidhu’s analysis portrays Pakistan’s UNSC move as a calculated performance rather than a genuine legal initiative. India, while rebutting this diplomatically, is urged to focus on strengthening its water infrastructure and considering treaty revocation if terrorism persists.





The article frames the Indus Water Treaty not merely as a hydrological arrangement but as a strategic instrument intertwined with India’s security doctrine.





ANI







