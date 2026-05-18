



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred Sweden’s highest honour for foreign heads of government, the Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross, during his two‑day visit to Gothenburg.





This marks his 31st international accolade, underscoring India’s rising global stature and the deepening India‑Sweden strategic partnership.





The award was presented to Prime Minister Modi by Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria at a special ceremony in Gothenburg, in the presence of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The distinction, instituted in 1748, is Sweden’s most prestigious recognition for foreign dignitaries, reserved for exceptional contributions to advancing Swedish interests and strengthening bilateral ties.





Modi dedicated the honour to the 1.4 billion people of India and to the enduring friendship between India and Sweden, noting that it symbolises the warmth and civilizational bonds uniting both nations. He also became the first Asian leader to receive this distinction, highlighting the unique significance of the moment.





The Prime Minister’s arrival in Sweden was marked by a ceremonial welcome of unusual grandeur. His aircraft was escorted by Swedish Air Force fighter jets as it entered Swedish airspace, before being received personally at Gothenburg Airport by Prime Minister Kristersson.





This gesture reflected the geopolitical weight of the visit and the importance Stockholm attaches to its partnership with New Delhi. Soon after landing, Modi engaged in delegation‑level talks with Kristersson, reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation.





The discussions focused on expanding collaboration in trade, investments, defence, artificial intelligence, start-ups, resilient supply chains, climate action, space and emerging technologies. Both sides emphasised the urgency of strengthening economic engagement, building upon the robust foundation of bilateral trade which reached USD 7.75 billion in 2025.





Modi expressed his intent to advance cooperation in innovation, defence and sustainability, aligning with Sweden’s priorities in green transition and technology. The talks also carried symbolic resonance, as this was Modi’s first visit to Sweden since the inaugural India‑Nordic Summit in 2018.





Cultural diplomacy formed a vibrant parallel to the official engagements. Modi interacted warmly with the Indian diaspora in Gothenburg, where he was greeted with a cultural programme blending Indian and Swedish traditions. Swedish opera singer Charlotta Huldt performed the bhajan Vaishnava Jana To, while students of Lilla Akademien presented a Bharatanatyam recital.





Bengali cultural traditions were also showcased in the presence of Prime Minister Kristersson, reflecting the cross‑cultural harmony between the two nations. Modi later remarked that Bengali culture enjoys global popularity, including in Sweden.





Adding further depth to the symbolism of the visit, Modi and Kristersson exchanged commemorative gifts honouring Rabindranath Tagore, the first non‑European Nobel Laureate. The Swedish government presented Modi with a cobalt‑blue box containing reproductions of Tagore’s handwritten verses and historical material from his visits to Sweden in 1921 and 1926.





This year marks the centenary of Tagore’s 1926 visit, reinforcing the intellectual and civilizational ties between India and Sweden. Modi described the honour as a tribute to these historic bonds and to the shared commitment of both nations to global peace and prosperity.





The conferment of the Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross thus stands as a milestone in the India‑Sweden Strategic Partnership. It reflects not only Modi’s personal recognition but also the broader trajectory of India’s expanding diplomatic footprint in Europe.





The honour encapsulates the convergence of economic, technological and cultural dimensions of the relationship, while signalling Sweden’s acknowledgement of India’s growing role in shaping global affairs.





ANI







