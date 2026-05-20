



Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the third India‑Nordic Summit in Oslo on Tuesday, where he hailed the “growing depth and dynamism” of India’s ties with the Nordic nations.





In a post on X, he noted that the summit reflected the expanding partnership between India and the region, underlining a significant push towards deepening strategic and economic cooperation.





The summit brought together leaders from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, alongside India, to map out a collaborative blueprint for future growth, with a strong emphasis on environmental stewardship and cutting‑edge technological partnerships.





Detailing the core agenda of the multilateral talks, Prime Minister Modi explained that discussions focused on sustainability, innovation, clean energy, emerging technologies and strengthening cooperation for a peaceful and prosperous future.





The engagement highlighted India’s expanding geopolitical footprint in Northern Europe, with shared governance philosophies and collaborative efforts to address global challenges through sustainable models forming the foundation of the dialogue. Modi reaffirmed that India and the Nordic countries are united by democratic values, trust and a common commitment to human‑centric development.





Ahead of the main summit, Modi engaged in a series of high‑level bilateral meetings with the leaders of Iceland, Finland and Denmark. These interactions mapped out collaborative matrices for trade expansion, climate action and technological integration.





His first meeting was with Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, where the two leaders explored opportunities in green technology and maritime wealth. Modi expressed appreciation for Iceland’s strengths in the Blue Economy, particularly sustainable fishing and carbon management, and noted that the India‑EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) would provide impetus to trade and investment linkages.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added that the deliberations also spanned innovation, digital technologies, the creative economy, Arctic cooperation and people‑to‑people exchanges, while the leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.





Shifting focus to technological frontiers, Modi held a separate meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. The two leaders discussed scaling up partnerships in next‑generation digital architecture, including artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G networks, quantum technologies and circular economy models.





They underlined the importance of the early entry into force of the India‑European Union Free Trade Agreement, while also exchanging perspectives on pressing global developments. Modi then met Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to further concretise the green strategic partnership between India and Denmark, reinforcing ties in sustainability and digitalisation.





The summit underscored the economic weight of the Nordic nations, which collectively boast a financial output exceeding USD 1.9 trillion and serve as global pioneers in green transition models.





Modi’s presence in Oslo followed his bilateral engagements in Sweden and formed part of a wider five‑nation tour covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy from 15 to 20 May.





After concluding his engagements in Norway, he is scheduled to head to Italy for the final leg of his visit, where discussions are expected to focus on strengthening India‑EU cooperation and expanding defence and industrial partnerships.





The Oslo summit reaffirmed India’s growing role in Europe’s strategic landscape, with Modi positioning India as a reliable partner in building sustainable, secure and innovative frameworks for the future.





The emphasis on democracy, rule of law and multilateralism provided a strong philosophical anchor for the partnership, while the economic and technological dimensions underscored the practical benefits of closer collaboration.





ANI







