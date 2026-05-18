



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gothenburg has elevated India–Sweden relations to a new strategic level, with terrorism, defence cooperation, and the India–EU Free Trade Agreement at the centre of discussions.





He expressed gratitude for Sweden’s support after the Pahalgam terror attack, pledged continued joint action against terrorism, and received Sweden’s highest honour for a foreign head of government.





Prime Minister Modi, addressing the European CEO Round Table hosted by the Volvo Group, reiterated that terrorism remains a grave challenge to humanity. He thanked Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for the solidarity shown after the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025, in which 26 people, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, were killed.





Modi emphasised that India and Sweden would continue their fight against terrorism and its backers, underscoring the importance of democratic cooperation in today’s tense global environment.





He recalled India’s decisive response through Operation Sindoor, launched on the intervening night of 6–7 May 2025, when Indian forces targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





The operation eliminated over 100 terrorists and destroyed major launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Modi’s remarks in Gothenburg highlighted that Sweden’s support during this period was deeply valued by India.





The Prime Minister also stressed that cooperation between India and Sweden in the defence sector is expanding beyond a buyer–seller dynamic. Swedish companies establishing production facilities in India demonstrate a shift towards long-term industrial partnerships. This aligns with India’s broader push for defence indigenisation and self-reliance, while also strengthening bilateral ties with Sweden in advanced technology and manufacturing.





European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s presence at the event added weight to the proceedings. Modi reflected on her January 2026 visit to India, during which historic decisions were taken to elevate India–EU relations.





He hailed the proposed India–EU Free Trade Agreement as the “Mother of All Deals,” noting that it would unlock new opportunities for industries, investors, and innovators across sectors such as green transition, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.





The Gothenburg engagements also saw India and Sweden elevate their relationship to a Strategic Partnership. This framework covers cooperation in defence, green transition, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, healthcare, and people-to-people exchanges.





Modi underlined that India’s scale combined with Sweden’s technological expertise could produce solutions with global impact, particularly in climate and sustainability.





The Prime Minister’s program included delegation-level talks, a community reception with the Indian diaspora, and the signing of cooperation frameworks linking directly to India’s ambitions in green energy, digital technology, and water management.





He also connected Dutch water expertise to India’s Kalpasar Project, reflecting the broader European dimension of his tour.





Earlier in the day, Modi was conferred Sweden’s prestigious “Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross,” the highest honour awarded by the Scandinavian nation to a foreign head of government.





This marks the 31st international honour received by the Indian Prime Minister, underscoring his growing global stature. His Sweden visit forms the third leg of a five-nation tour, with Norway as his next destination.





ANI







