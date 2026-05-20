



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome on Tuesday for the final leg of his five‑nation tour, where he was warmly welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.





In a personal gesture, Meloni shared a picture with Modi on X, writing, “Welcome to Rome, My Friend!”





She also posted an earlier photograph of the two leaders at the Colosseum, symbolising the growing warmth in India‑Italy ties. This reception marked the culmination of Modi’s extensive European engagements, which had already taken him to the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.





Upon his arrival in Rome, Modi was greeted enthusiastically by the Indian diaspora. At his hotel, he interacted with community members and witnessed cultural performances that highlighted India’s rich traditions. In a touching moment, he signed an autograph for a child who presented him with a portrait.





Among those who met him was Svamini Shuddhananda Ghiri, who expressed joy at meeting Modi for the second time since 2021. She noted that the Sanatana Dharma Samgha had recently been recognised as an official religion in Italy by the Italian Parliament, underscoring the growing acceptance of Indian spiritual traditions in Europe.





Members of the diaspora voiced their happiness at Modi’s presence, describing it as a special moment that conveyed a message of unity and togetherness. The Prime Minister also viewed a painting of the ghats of Varanasi created by an Italian artist inspired by Indian culture.





The artist explained that the work represented a bridge between Italian artistic vision and India’s colourful heritage, emphasising his deep admiration for India and its traditions. Modi’s interaction with the painter reflected the cultural resonance India continues to inspire abroad.





Artists who performed to welcome the Prime Minister shared their excitement. One performer, who had lived in India for 15 years, expressed joy at presenting her art before Modi. Another group of musicians performed a traditional composition based on Raga Hamsadhwani, created collaboratively for the occasion.





They described the experience as energising and motivating, with a renewed commitment to spreading Indian values and arts across Italy and Europe. These cultural exchanges highlighted the depth of people‑to‑people connections that underpin India‑Italy relations.





Modi’s visit to Italy comes at a time of strong momentum in bilateral ties. Both nations are advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025‑2029, a comprehensive framework covering trade, investment, defence, security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and cultural exchanges.





Bilateral trade reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025, while cumulative Italian foreign direct investment stood at USD 3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025. Defence cooperation has been a particular focus, with Italy expressing interest in co‑developing next‑generation weapon systems with Indian partners, and both sides working to deepen maritime and aerospace collaboration.





The Italian leg of Modi’s tour is expected to further consolidate this partnership, building on the momentum generated during his earlier visits to Sweden and Norway, where he participated in the India‑Nordic Summit, and to the Netherlands and UAE, where economic and strategic cooperation were emphasised.





His arrival in Rome thus represents not only the conclusion of a significant diplomatic journey but also the beginning of a new phase in India‑Italy relations, marked by warmth, cultural affinity and strategic alignment.





ANI







