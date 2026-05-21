



Pulwama attack mastermind Hamza Burhan, also known as Arjumand Gulzar Dar or “Doctor,” was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan‑occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). His killing marks a significant blow to cross‑border terror networks, though the identity and motive of the attackers remain unclear.





Hamza Burhan was ambushed in Muzaffarabad, sustaining multiple bullet wounds that led to his death on the spot. Reports suggest he was attacked either outside a local college or while in his office, with gunmen firing at close range.





Local residents reported hearing several gunshots late at night, and his body was later recovered with multiple injuries. No group has claimed responsibility for the killing, and Pakistani authorities have not issued an official statement.





Burhan, originally from Ratnipora in Pulwama district, had travelled to Pakistan in 2017 under the pretext of pursuing higher education. Instead, he joined the banned Al‑Badr outfit and quickly rose to become its operational commander.





He was known for radicalising Kashmiri youth, recruiting militants, and managing weapon supplies. His alias “Doctor” stemmed from his academic cover, which he used to conceal his militant activities. At one point, he even posed as a teacher and principal in Pakistan to mask his identity.





In 2022, the Indian government designated him a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Intelligence agencies described him as a key figure in pushing young people towards militancy through digital radicalisation, using social media platforms to incite violence and recruit operatives. He was also accused of coordinating funding channels and smuggling weapons across the border.





Burhan was deeply implicated in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, one of the deadliest assaults on Indian security forces. On 14 February 2019, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives‑laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy near Lethpora in Pulwama, killing 40 personnel.





The Pakistan‑based Jaish‑e‑Mohammed claimed responsibility, but investigations revealed Burhan’s logistical role in orchestrating the attack. His knowledge of Pulwama’s terrain and networks made him a vital conduit for planning and execution.





Beyond Pulwama, Burhan was linked to grenade attacks, recovery of explosives from overground workers, and training militants in PoJK. Reports also allege that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI provided him with office space and armed guards for protection, underscoring his importance within anti‑India terror infrastructure. His sudden elimination raises questions about internal rivalries, targeted assassinations, or covert operations aimed at dismantling militant leadership.





The killing of Burhan is seen as a major setback for Al‑Badr and affiliated groups, disrupting their recruitment and operational capabilities. For India, his death symbolises a measure of justice for the Pulwama victims, though the broader challenge of militancy in Kashmir persists. Analysts believe his removal could weaken cross‑border networks but caution that other operatives may step in to fill the vacuum.





Agencies











