



Public anger in Pakistan‑occupied Jammu and Kashmir has reached a new peak after the Joint Awami Action Committee announced a territory‑wide strike scheduled for 9 June, accusing Islamabad of betraying the people of the region.





The committee has warned of massive protests, shutter‑down strikes and wheel‑jam demonstrations if its demands are not met by 31 May. Leaders allege that Pakistan has failed to deliver on promises of constitutional and electoral reforms, instead resorting to delaying tactics to suppress the movement.





Reports suggest that Pakistani authorities are now attempting to pressure the committee into withdrawing the protest call, fearing that it could spark a larger anti‑government uprising.





Human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza echoed the growing discontent, stating that repeated negotiations between the JAAC leadership and Pakistani officials in Muzaffarabad have consistently failed. He described the latest meeting as a complete flop, noting that for two years the Pakistan‑backed administration has wasted the committee’s time with fruitless talks.





Mirza emphasised that the leadership has now decided that enough is enough, with preparations underway for a massive strike and long march on 9 June. He added that whether the protest ultimately takes place remains uncertain, but anger among people associated with the committee across PoK is extremely high.





The protest call comes amid intensifying resentment against Pakistan’s administration in the region, driven by rising inflation, prolonged power cuts and a lack of political representation. Mirza highlighted the worsening economic situation, pointing out that ordinary people are struggling with soaring prices and inadequate basic facilities.





He noted that electricity shortages and extensive load shedding have become severe, school fees have risen sharply, and the price of a gas cylinder has nearly tripled from around two‑and‑a‑half thousand rupees to nearly six thousand rupees.





He also criticised the unresolved issue of the twelve migrant seats, which the JAAC believes should be abolished since many of those representatives do not reside in PoK and only put forward their names during elections.





Mirza further alleged that repeated agitations in the region have been met only with violence and suppression. He recalled that two massive general strikes staged by the people of PoK resulted in bullets and corpses rather than solutions.





He accused both the Pakistani and PoK governments of changing prime ministers while avoiding the real issues faced by the population. He warned that the coming days could bring serious unrest in the region, given the mounting frustration and the administration’s failure to address grievances.





The situation reflects a broader pattern of repression and neglect, with growing anger on the streets and increasing allegations against the Pakistani establishment. As preparations for the strike and long march continue, PoK appears headed towards another major confrontation between protesters and the authorities.





The developments underscore the fragile state of governance in the region and the potential for escalating unrest if demands remain unmet.





ANI







