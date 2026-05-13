



Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has sharply criticised Pakistan’s role as mediator in the US–Iran conflict, declaring he does not “trust” Islamabad amid allegations that Iranian military aircraft were sheltered at Pakistani bases.





His remarks have intensified scrutiny of Pakistan’s neutrality and raised calls for Washington to consider an alternative mediator.





Republican Senator Lindsey Graham delivered his blunt assessment during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in Washington, where he questioned Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth about reports that Iranian aircraft had been stationed at Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase near Rawalpindi.





Graham argued that if such claims were true, they would undermine Islamabad’s credibility as a fair mediator and necessitate a complete re-evaluation of its role in the peace process. He remarked, “I don’t trust Pakistan as far as I can throw them.





If they actually do have Iranian aircraft parked in Pakistan bases to protect Iranian military assets, that tells me we should be looking maybe for somebody else to mediate. No wonder this damn thing is going nowhere.”





The allegations originated from a CBS News report citing US officials, which claimed that shortly after President Trump announced a ceasefire in early April, Tehran dispatched several aircraft to Pakistan, including reconnaissance variants of the C‑130 Hercules.





This revelation coincided with Pakistan’s confirmation that it had received Iranian peace proposals to be shared with the United States, creating a stark contrast between its public diplomacy and alleged clandestine military cooperation.





Additional reporting suggested that Iranian civilian aircraft linked to Mahan Air had also landed in Kabul around the same period, further fuelling suspicions of regional manoeuvring.





Pakistan’s Foreign Office swiftly rejected the claims, describing them as “misleading and sensationalised.” It insisted that the Iranian aircraft arrived during the ceasefire following initial talks and bore “no linkage” to any military contingency or preservation arrangement.





Islamabad accused detractors of spreading “speculative narratives” designed to sabotage ongoing efforts for regional stability and peace. Despite these denials, Graham’s comments reflect growing unease within Washington about Pakistan’s dual role of hosting dialogue while allegedly shielding Iranian assets.





The Senator’s scepticism was reinforced by his post on X, where he noted that prior statements by Pakistani defence officials towards Israel, a close US ally, made him unsurprised by the allegations. He argued that such behaviour, if confirmed, would justify a reassessment of Pakistan’s mediation role. His remarks echo broader concerns within the Trump administration, where some officials have privately questioned Islamabad’s reliability as a go‑between in negotiations with Tehran.





President Trump, however, has adopted a patient stance, emphasising that there is “no need to rush” the talks while economic pressure remains in place. He reiterated that the US blockade is depriving Iran of financial resources and insisted that Washington will not allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons.





In a radio interview, Trump expressed absolute confidence in preventing Iran from enriching uranium or building a bomb, stating, “100%. They’re going to stop, and they told me, the Iranians told me… they said that we’re going to get the dust.”





The controversy underscores the fragile nature of the ceasefire and the deep mistrust surrounding mediation efforts. While Pakistan continues to present itself as a neutral facilitator, scepticism from senior US lawmakers like Graham highlights the risk of diplomatic derailment.





The allegations of Iranian aircraft on Pakistani soil have become a focal point in the debate over whether Islamabad can credibly serve as a mediator, or whether Washington should pivot to another partner to secure a lasting truce with Tehran.





ANI







