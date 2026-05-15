



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday marked a significant diplomatic engagement amidst a shifting global landscape.





The meeting took place during Lavrov’s visit to India for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ gathering, underscoring the importance of India-Russia ties within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.





The discussions were wide-ranging, covering regional and global issues of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and developments in West Asia.





Lavrov provided Prime Minister Modi with a comprehensive briefing on the progress of bilateral cooperation, building upon the momentum established during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit held in December 2025, when Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin.





The Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy, stressing that diplomatic engagement remains the indispensable path to de-escalating international tensions and ensuring regional stability.





PM Modi also requested Lavrov to convey his warm greetings to President Putin, reflecting the personal rapport between the two leaders and the continuity of high-level exchanges.





India’s approach remains carefully balanced, maintaining robust ties with Moscow while engaging constructively with Western partners. Throughout the Ukraine conflict, New Delhi has persistently advocated for a peaceful resolution through negotiations, while safeguarding its strategic and economic interests with Russia.





This nuanced diplomatic course highlights India’s determination to preserve autonomy in foreign policy and to act as a stabilising force in global affairs.





Earlier in the day, Lavrov held detailed talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Their dialogue spanned critical sectors including trade, energy, and connectivity, all under the framework of the India-Russia “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.” These discussions reinforced the bilateral momentum and demonstrated the enduring relevance of the partnership in addressing contemporary challenges.





The engagement also reflected India’s broader strategic calculus, where cooperation with Russia remains vital in areas such as defence, energy security, and regional connectivity, even as New Delhi deepens ties with other major powers.





The timing of Lavrov’s visit, coinciding with the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting, further underlined the importance of India-Russia coordination within emerging multilateral platforms. Against the backdrop of geopolitical flux in Ukraine and West Asia, the Modi-Lavrov deliberations showcased India’s commitment to dialogue, diplomacy, and balanced engagement, positioning New Delhi as a key interlocutor in global peace efforts.





ANI







