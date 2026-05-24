



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified a major anti-terror operation in Rajouri’s Gambir Mughlan forest, part of the Pir Panjal belt, where heavily armed terrorists have been cornered.





The breakthrough came on Sunday morning after a massive cordon-and-search operation was launched jointly by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force.





The operation began the previous day, and by 11:30 AM on Sunday, contact was established with the suspects, according to the Army’s White Knight Corps.





Officials believe that two to three terrorists are trapped within the dense forest belt. To prevent any escape attempts, heavy reinforcements have been rushed to the site, tightening the security grid around the rugged mountainous terrain.





The Gambir Mughlan forest is notorious for its thick cover and difficult geography, which makes search operations particularly challenging for security personnel. The terrain has historically been exploited by terrorists to evade detection, and the current operation reflects the determination of the forces to neutralise such threats.





Local residents have described the scale of the ongoing operation and the difficulties faced by the troops. Strict checkpoints have been set up in adjoining areas, with vehicular and pedestrian movement closely monitored.





Aqib Khan, a resident, noted that security forces have maintained a strong presence since Saturday after receiving intelligence inputs about suspected terrorists. He added that locals are cooperating with the agencies and hoping for a swift return to normalcy.





Mohd Jawed highlighted the challenges posed by the rugged terrain and dense forest cover, which complicate troop movement and search efforts. Another resident, Mohd Zubair, said that villagers learned the operation was launched following intelligence about terrorist movement, and communities nearby are keeping a close watch on developments while hoping for peace.





The Pir Panjal belt, which straddles Rajouri and Poonch districts, has seen heightened terror activity in recent years, with several infiltration attempts and ambushes targeting security forces.





Intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned of attempts by Pakistan-backed groups to revive militancy in this region, exploiting its difficult terrain and proximity to the Line of Control.





The current operation is part of a broader counter-terror grid that has been strengthened after recent encounters in Rajouri and Poonch, where security forces suffered casualties in ambushes. The Gambir Mughlan operation is therefore seen as a critical effort to flush out terrorists and restore confidence among local communities.





The operation was still actively underway at the time of reporting, with joint forces methodically closing in on the holed-up terrorists.





The outcome will be closely watched, as it could mark another significant step in neutralising terrorist presence in the Pir Panjal belt and reinforcing the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir.





ANI







