



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held delegation-level talks with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, marking a significant moment in the ongoing high-level diplomatic dialogue between the two nations.





The meeting was attended by senior officials from both sides, with Jaishankar joined by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other senior officials, while Rubio was accompanied by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and members of the American delegation.





Rubio described the first day of his visit as “fantastic” and stressed that India and the United States are not just allies but “strategic allies.” He underlined that this strategic partnership distinguishes the relationship, extending beyond regional confines to opportunities for cooperation globally, including in the Western Hemisphere.





He emphasised that the two countries, as the world’s largest democracies, have a strong baseline for “incredible cooperation” and that the visit was about building upon what is already a solid and strong partnership rather than restoring or reinvigorating ties.





On Saturday, Rubio had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after arriving in New Delhi. Following the meeting, Modi stated that both democracies would continue their close cooperation for global welfare.





The Prime Minister’s Office noted that Rubio briefed Modi on the upward trajectory of bilateral cooperation across defence, strategic technologies, trade, investment, energy security, connectivity, education, and people-to-people ties.





Modi reaffirmed India’s support for peace efforts and reiterated the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. He also requested Rubio to convey his greetings to President Donald Trump and expressed anticipation for continued exchanges.





US Ambassador Sergio Gor described the meeting with Modi as a “productive discussion” aimed at intensifying cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies. He reiterated that India remains a vital partner to the United States and revealed that Rubio extended an invitation on behalf of President Trump for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future.





Rubio commenced his four-day official visit to India by landing in Kolkata, where he was received at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport by Ambassador Gor. Accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Rubio, he visited the Mother House, the global headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity.





His itinerary from 23 to 26 May spans Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi, carrying immense diplomatic weight due to critical energy negotiations and scheduled minister-level engagements with Quad partner countries.





New Delhi is set to host the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on 26 May, with Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi joining Jaishankar and Rubio for multilateral talks.





Prior to his departure for India, Rubio had noted Washington’s intent to expand energy collaboration with New Delhi and strengthen coordination through the Quad framework, describing India as a “great ally” and “great partner” amid global supply chain disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Rubio’s visit would inject further momentum into the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





ANI







