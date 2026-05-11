



SSS Defence has successfully delivered 2,000 M72 5.56×45 mm carbines to the Uttar Pradesh Police earlier this week, marking a significant milestone in India’s drive for indigenous small arms production and modernisation of state police forces, according to a post by SSS Defence on X handle.





This delivery strengthens the operational capabilities of the force while underscoring the growing role of private-sector defence manufacturers in India’s security ecosystem.





The Bangalore-based SSS Defence, a subsidiary of Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs, has steadily emerged as one of India’s most prominent private-sector defence manufacturers. Founded in 2017, the company has focused on designing and producing small arms, ammunition, optics, and tactical accessories tailored to both military and law enforcement requirements.





The delivery of the M72 carbines to the Uttar Pradesh Police represents one of its most notable domestic contracts, reflecting the increasing trust placed in indigenous firms to meet critical security needs.





The M72 carbine, chambered in 5.56×45 mm NATO calibre, is designed to provide a balance of compactness, firepower, and reliability. Its lightweight construction and semi-automatic firing mechanism make it particularly suitable for close-quarter engagements and urban policing scenarios.





The weapon’s design emphasises ease of handling, rapid target acquisition, and operational durability, ensuring that personnel can effectively respond to evolving threats. For the Uttar Pradesh Police, which faces challenges ranging from organised crime to counter-terrorism operations, the induction of these carbines represents a substantial upgrade in capability.





This contract, valued at several hundred crores, was awarded in March 2025 and has now culminated in successful delivery. It is part of a broader trend wherein state police forces are increasingly modernising their armouries with advanced weaponry, moving away from legacy systems that often lacked the precision and reliability required in modern security environments.





The delivery also aligns with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, which encourage indigenous production and reduce dependence on foreign imports.





SSS Defence has already made headlines for being the first private Indian company to secure contracts for upgrading Indian Army AK-47 rifles to special operations standards. It has also developed indigenous sniper rifles such as the Viper and Saber, which have been offered for trials to Indian special forces.





The company’s growing portfolio includes submachine guns, designated marksman rifles, and assault rifles, with recent exports of its Sabre sniper rifle and match-grade ammunition to friendly foreign nations. The delivery of the M72 carbines to the Uttar Pradesh Police further consolidates its reputation as a reliable supplier of advanced small arms.





For the Uttar Pradesh Police, the induction of these carbines is expected to significantly enhance operational readiness. The force has been undergoing a steady process of modernisation, with investments in surveillance systems, armoured vehicles, and advanced communication equipment. The addition of the M72 carbines complements these efforts, ensuring that personnel are equipped with weapons that meet contemporary standards of accuracy, lethality, and reliability.





This development also highlights the growing synergy between India’s private defence sector and state-level law enforcement agencies. By leveraging indigenous innovation, the country is not only strengthening its internal security apparatus but also building a robust industrial base capable of supporting long-term defence modernisation.





SSS Defence







