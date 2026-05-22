



India’s deepening partnerships with Sweden and Norway during Prime Minister Modi’s Nordic visit mark a turning point in both scientific diplomacy and strategic cooperation.





Sweden formally joined India’s Venus mission Shukrayaan, while Norway expanded collaboration in satellite applications, Arctic research, and emerging space technologies. These agreements elevate India’s role as a global space power and reinforce its defence and innovation ties with Europe.





India’s ambitious march into deep space exploration received a major boost as Sweden and Norway announced new collaborations with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Nordic region.





The agreements underline growing global confidence in India’s space capabilities and highlight Europe’s increasing interest in partnering with India on advanced research missions.





A key highlight of the visit was Sweden’s formal participation in India’s upcoming Venus exploration mission, Shukrayaan. The Swedish Institute of Space Physics will develop the Venusian Neutrals Analyser (VNA), a sophisticated instrument designed to study how charged particles from the Sun interact with Venus’s atmosphere and exosphere.





This process is central to understanding how Venus evolved into one of the harshest environments in the solar system, despite evidence that it may once have possessed conditions suitable for liquid water. The VNA will provide critical insights into atmospheric escape processes and the planet’s climate history.





India’s Venus orbiter mission was approved by the Union Cabinet in 2024 with an outlay of ₹1,236 crore. Scheduled for launch aboard ISRO’s heavy-lift LVM-3 rocket, the spacecraft will undertake a 112-day interplanetary journey before entering Venusian orbit in July 2028. Mission planners have designed the orbiter to initially enter an elliptical orbit before stabilising into a science orbit with a periapsis of 500 km and an apoapsis of 60,000 km.





The mission will carry 19 payloads, including several international instruments, making it one of India’s most scientifically diverse planetary programmes. ISRO completed the Preliminary Design Review in April 2026, paving the way for engineering and integration activities.





Scientists expect the orbiter to investigate Venus’s dense carbon dioxide atmosphere, volcanic surface features, extreme weather systems, and mysterious super-rotating clouds. Researchers are particularly interested in whether Venus once resembled Earth before a runaway greenhouse effect transformed it into a world with surface temperatures hot enough to melt lead. Understanding this transformation could provide valuable insights into planetary evolution and climate systems closer to home.





Alongside Sweden’s collaboration, Norway expanded its engagement with India’s space programme through a new cooperation arrangement with ISRO. This partnership will focus on satellite applications, Arctic observations, ground infrastructure, and future opportunities in emerging space technologies.





Both countries emphasised cooperation in polar research, green shipping, artificial intelligence, robotics, and cybersecurity, reflecting Norway’s strengths in sustainability and advanced technology.





Prime Minister Modi’s visit also included participation in the third India–Nordic Summit in Oslo, where India and the Nordic countries elevated their cooperation to a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership.





This framework focuses on clean energy, sustainable development, digital innovation, and future-ready cooperation. Leaders set ambitious targets, including doubling bilateral trade by 2030 and expanding collaboration in offshore wind, carbon capture, and Arctic research.





These agreements demonstrate how India is increasingly positioning itself not merely as a launch provider but as a major scientific and strategic player in global space exploration. With Shukrayaan, India aims to join the select group of nations that have successfully placed a dedicated mission around Venus, often described as Earth’s “evil twin” due to its similar size but dramatically different environment.





The Nordic outreach adds another dimension to India’s expanding global partnerships, which already include cooperation with agencies in the United States, France, Japan, and several other countries.





Agencies



