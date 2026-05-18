



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, witnessed the signing of a landmark agreement between TATA Electronics and ASML in The Hague.





The agreement will support the establishment of India’s first front‑end semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat.





Both leaders welcomed the partnership, describing it as a significant step in India’s journey towards building a robust semiconductor ecosystem.





In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that India’s progress in the semiconductor sector offers immense opportunities for the country’s youth. He noted that cooperation in futuristic sectors such as semiconductors will continue to gain vigour in the years ahead. In a post on X, he highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration in advanced technologies and praised ASML’s role in supporting TATA Electronics’ upcoming semiconductor facility.





ASML, headquartered in the Netherlands, is a global leader in high‑precision lithography equipment, which is indispensable in the production of semiconductor chips.





TATA Electronics, a subsidiary of the TATA Group, is spearheading India’s semiconductor ambitions by establishing the Dholera facility, which will be a cornerstone of the country’s technological self‑reliance.





The partnership between the two companies is expected to accelerate India’s integration into global semiconductor supply chains and reduce dependence on imports.





The two Prime Ministers also participated in a CEO Roundtable on Economic Ties in The Hague. During the discussions, business leaders shared their investment experiences in India across diverse sectors. Prime Minister Modi underscored India’s reform trajectory and its focus on futuristic industries, inviting companies to deepen their engagement with India and collaborate with its talented workforce.





In another significant development during the visit, the Leiden University Library formally restituted the 11th‑century Chola Copper Plates to the Government of India in the presence of both Prime Ministers.





The set comprises 21 large plates and three smaller ones, which are royal charters issued by the Chola kings. These charters record the gifting of Anaimangalam village to a Buddhist vihara named Chulamanivarma‑vihara in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu. The inscriptions are in Tamil and Sanskrit, reflecting the cultural and religious diversity of the period.





The restitution of the Chola Copper Plates is regarded as a moment of deep emotional significance for India, as they embody the country’s civilizational heritage. Prime Minister Modi described the repatriation as a joyous moment for every Indian.





He explained that the plates relate to Rajendra Chola I, formalising an oral commitment made by his father, King Rajaraja I, and they showcase the grandeur of the Chola dynasty, its culture, and its maritime prowess. Modi expressed gratitude to the Netherlands government and Leiden University for facilitating the return of these invaluable artefacts, which had been housed in the university since the mid‑19th century.





Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Netherlands forms the second leg of his five‑nation tour, underscoring India’s diplomatic outreach and its emphasis on strengthening partnerships in technology, trade, and cultural heritage.





The twin developments of the TATA‑ASML semiconductor agreement and the restitution of the Chola Copper Plates highlight both India’s forward‑looking ambitions in advanced technology and its commitment to preserving and celebrating its rich historical legacy.





ANI







