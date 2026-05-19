



Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited has announced a landmark achievement with the securing of a major international order in South Africa valued at over ₹4,045 crore, reported ET Infra.





The Kolkata-based company confirmed that it has received a Letter of Award from a train operating company in South Africa for the supply of more than 2,235 freight wagons across multiple variants and 30 diesel locomotives.





This order represents one of the largest international rolling stock opportunities ever secured by an Indian rail engineering firm, underscoring the growing global footprint of India’s rail manufacturing sector.





The scope of the project extends beyond the supply of rolling stock. It also includes a proposed 15-year maintenance partnership, which is expected to generate long-term lifecycle revenue opportunities for Texmaco.





Such a comprehensive arrangement highlights the company’s ability to deliver not only advanced engineering solutions but also sustained operational support, thereby embedding itself deeply into the African rail ecosystem. This long-term engagement is designed to ensure reliability, performance, and continuity of service for the South African operator.





Sudipta Mukherjee, Managing Director of Texmaco Rail & Engineering, emphasised that South Africa is emerging as a strategically important freight rail market. He noted that ongoing rail sector reforms and increasing investments in freight mobility and mining logistics are creating significant opportunities for companies with proven engineering capabilities.





He added that the contract reflects the growing global acceptance of India’s rail engineering expertise and Texmaco’s integrated mobility solutions, which combine design, manufacturing, and lifecycle support.





The order is a significant milestone in Texmaco’s global expansion strategy. By securing such a large-scale international contract, the company is positioning itself as a key player in Africa’s rail modernisation drive.





The deal also strengthens India’s reputation as a reliable supplier of complex rail systems and rolling stock, complementing the country’s broader ambitions to expand its industrial and engineering exports. The inclusion of locomotives alongside freight wagons demonstrates Texmaco’s ability to deliver a complete mobility package, catering to both haulage and operational requirements.





In addition to the contract announcement, Texmaco Rail & Engineering has also appointed Akshay Poddar as Co-Chairman. His appointment signals a strengthening of leadership at a time when the company is entering new international markets and expanding its operational scope. The combination of strategic leadership and a robust order pipeline is expected to reinforce Texmaco’s growth trajectory in the coming years.





The South African order is particularly significant given the country’s focus on revitalising its freight rail infrastructure. With mining and heavy industry forming the backbone of South Africa’s economy, efficient freight mobility is critical.





Texmaco’s entry into this market through a large-scale supply and maintenance partnership positions it as a long-term stakeholder in the region’s economic development. The deal also reflects a broader trend of Indian engineering firms gaining traction in global markets, leveraging cost competitiveness, technical expertise, and integrated solutions.





ET Infra







