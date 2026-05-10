



Senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Ismail Ahmad, a close associate of Hafiz Saeed, has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor.





His killing adds to the wave of targeted assassinations of LeT leaders in 2026, further destabilising the group’s command structure.





Ismail Ahmad, originally from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was a member of LeT’s core committee and played a direct role in plotting attacks against India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.





His death comes at a symbolic moment, coinciding with the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, India’s decisive military strike in May 2025 that destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre. Ahmad’s elimination underscores the continuing attrition of LeT’s leadership cadre.





Pakistani authorities have not issued an official statement, but unconfirmed reports indicate Ahmad was discovered with gunshot wounds in a remote area, echoing the modus operandi of recent hits carried out by motorcycle-borne gunmen.





The precision of the attack suggests detailed intelligence and professional execution, consistent with earlier eliminations of senior LeT figures.





This incident fits into a broader pattern of targeted killings that has gripped LeT since early 2026. In April, Sheikh Yousuf Afridi, a key figure in logistics and youth radicalisation, was ambushed and shot multiple times in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Afridi had been instrumental in maintaining LeT’s recruitment pipeline and supply chains for attacks against Indian targets.





Just weeks earlier, Amir Hamza, a Soviet-Afghan War veteran and US-designated global terrorist linked to the 2005 IISc Bengaluru attack, was gunned down outside a Lahore news channel office.





In March, Bilal Arif Sarafi, LeT’s long-time fundraiser for its “Kashmir Jihad” since 2005, was stabbed and shot inside the group’s Markaz Taiba headquarters in Muridke immediately after Eid prayers, in what appeared to be an insider-driven revenge killing.





These successive strikes have dealt a severe blow to LeT’s command and control. Sources estimate that over a dozen senior figures have been eliminated or incapacitated in 2026 alone, many in major urban centres such as Lahore and Muridke.





The attacks typically involve “unknown gunmen” on motorcycles, executing hits with military precision and vanishing without trace, leaving Pakistani law enforcement struggling to identify perpetrators.





The phenomenon is not new. Since 2023, more than 30 terrorists affiliated with LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen have been eliminated in similar fashion. Analysts point to possible internal rivalries within Pakistan’s terror ecosystem, revenge killings, or foreign intelligence involvement.





The tactical sophistication and consistency of these operations suggest more than random vendettas, raising questions about whether elements within Pakistan’s own security apparatus are complicit or deliberately turning a blind eye.





India has long accused LeT of orchestrating cross-border terrorism, most infamously the 2008 Mumbai attacks under Hafiz Saeed’s direction. New Delhi continues to press Islamabad to dismantle the group, but Pakistan maintains these killings are isolated incidents unrelated to state actors.





For Indian security agencies, however, the steady attrition of LeT’s leadership is being closely monitored as a potential indicator of shifting dynamics within Pakistan’s militant networks.





While the elimination of commanders like Ismail Ahmad may disrupt operations temporarily, the resilience of successor networks and the enduring ideological drive of jihadist outfits mean the threat is far from extinguished.





Agencies







