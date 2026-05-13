



Donald Trump has declared that the United States will “do whatever is necessary” to stabilise oil markets, signalling flexibility on the Russian oil waiver while forecasting a sharp decline in inflation once the Iran war concludes.





He predicted oil prices would fall dramatically, the stock market would surge, and inflation could drop to around 1.5%.





US President Donald Trump, speaking to ANI in Washington, emphasised that his administration was prepared to keep all options open to ease rising crude oil prices.





He suggested that the extension of the waiver on sanctioned Russian oil remained under consideration, noting that the United States had already eased sanctions in mid‑March to counteract shortages caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.





Initially scheduled to expire on 11 April, the waiver was extended until 16 May. Trump insisted that once the conflict with Iran ended, oil prices would drop significantly and the stock market, already at record highs, would “go through the roof.”





Trump outlined measures already taken to mitigate the crisis, including tapping into America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, boosting domestic oil production, and loosening shipping laws to accelerate supply.





He confirmed that temporary relief had also been authorised for oil from Iran and Venezuela, alongside Russia, to stabilise global markets. He portrayed these steps as part of a broader economic strategy designed to usher in what he described as a “Golden Age” for the United States.





The President elaborated that hundreds of ships loaded with oil were waiting to be released into the market. Once this supply was freed, he predicted a “gusher of oil” that would drive inflation sharply down.





He compared current inflation levels favourably against those under Joe Biden, claiming Biden presided over the highest inflation in US history. Trump argued that inflation was already lower and would fall further, potentially to 1.5%, once the war ended. He highlighted that before the conflict, inflation had averaged 1.7% over three months, reinforcing his confidence in a rapid economic rebound.





Ahead of his departure for China, Trump told reporters that the outcome of negotiations would be beneficial for both Americans and Iranians. He reiterated his uncompromising stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, declaring unequivocally that Tehran would never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.





He claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been decimated, listing the destruction of its navy, air force, anti‑aircraft systems, radar, and leadership. His message was blunt: “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won’t have a nuclear weapon, and that’s 100%.”





Trump’s remarks combined economic optimism with military assertiveness. He sought to reassure markets and the public that inflationary pressures were temporary and tied directly to the ongoing conflict.





At the same time, he reinforced his administration’s hard line on Iran, insisting that the war’s resolution would deliver both economic relief and strategic security. His forecast of a “Golden Age” underscored his confidence that the United States was on the verge of a historic economic upswing once the conflict ended and oil supplies resumed normal flow.





ANI







