



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s meeting with US Ambassador Sergio Gor has underscored Assam’s emerging role in the India‑US partnership, with both leaders emphasising commercial cooperation, industrial investment, and strategic ties.





The meeting followed Sarma’s landslide re‑election and oath‑taking ceremony, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union ministers, and the US envoy, marking a significant diplomatic moment.





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Guwahati shortly after being sworn in for his second consecutive term. Sarma highlighted that Assam is poised to play an important role in strengthening the India‑US partnership as bilateral relations continue to deepen.





He described his interaction with Gor as a “great meeting” and stressed that Assam’s growing importance in trade, investment, and strategic cooperation makes it a natural partner in this evolving relationship.





Ambassador Gor reciprocated the sentiment, expressing optimism about the “great potential ahead” and thanking Sarma for his hospitality. In an earlier message, Gor had already emphasised his confidence in expanding commercial cooperation between the United States and Assam, noting that such collaboration would create “win‑win scenarios” for both sides.





His presence at the swearing‑in ceremony was notable, as it marked a rare instance of a US envoy attending a state‑level oath‑taking in India, reflecting the growing importance of Assam in the broader Indo‑US framework.





The swearing‑in ceremony itself was a high‑profile event held at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, Guwahati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Nitin Nabin, and several chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from NDA‑ruled states attended.





The occasion also saw the induction of four ministers into Sarma’s cabinet, including Rameswar Teli, Ajanta Neog, Atul Bora, and Charan Boro, representing the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).





The BJP‑led NDA secured a decisive victory in the Assam assembly elections, winning 102 out of 126 seats. The BJP alone captured 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BPF won ten seats each. This performance marked the NDA’s third consecutive term in Assam and reinforced Sarma’s political dominance. Sarma himself won his constituency by a margin of over 80,000 votes, crediting the “double‑engine” growth model supported by Prime Minister Modi’s leadership over the past decade.





Beyond the electoral triumph, Assam’s positioning as a hub for industrial investment and semiconductor manufacturing has been highlighted as a key area of future cooperation with the United States.





The state’s traditional strength in tea exports has already established commercial links with American buyers, and new opportunities in honey, energy, and tourism are being explored. Gor’s presence in Guwahati and his remarks about expanding trade ties signal Washington’s recognition of Assam’s growing economic and strategic relevance.





Sarma’s second term is expected to focus on accelerating development, strengthening Assam’s role in national and international partnerships, and leveraging its resources and strategic location in the Indo‑Pacific context.





With the NDA’s overwhelming mandate and the US envoy’s endorsement of Assam’s potential, the state is set to become a more prominent player in India’s external engagements, particularly with the United States.





ANI







