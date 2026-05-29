



Ukraine has signed a landmark $2.90 billion defence deal with Sweden to acquire up to 20 Gripen E/F fighter jets, financed through a European loan, while also receiving 16 Gripen-C/D aircraft as a donation.





This marks Sweden’s largest military support package to Ukraine to date and represents a major step in strengthening Kyiv’s air defence capabilities.





Ukraine confirmed on Thursday that it will acquire Swedish fighter jets in a major defence pact announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office.





As part of the agreement, Sweden will enable Kyiv to procure up to 20 Gripen E/F aircraft for €2.5 billion ($2.90 billion), funded through the European Union’s Ukraine Support Loan.





In addition, Sweden aims to donate 16 Gripen C/D aircraft as bilateral assistance once Ukraine proceeds with the intended purchase, providing an immediate boost to Ukraine’s air force.





The Swedish government described this as its largest military support package for Ukraine so far. Beyond the fighter jets, the package includes long-range strike capabilities, ammunition, electronic warfare systems, and support for defence innovation. This reflects Sweden’s commitment to strengthening Ukraine’s air defence, which remains Kyiv’s top military priority amid ongoing Russian aerial attacks.





Deliveries of the Gripen C/D aircraft could begin before the end of 2026, offering Ukraine a stopgap solution while awaiting the newer E/F models, which take longer to produce. The Gripen E/F is Saab’s most advanced variant, featuring enhanced avionics, radar, and weapons integration, while the C/D models are proven platforms already in service with the Swedish Air Force. The donation of the older jets ensures Ukraine can field additional aircraft quickly while building towards a modernised fleet.





The announcement builds on a long-term air defence cooperation agreement signed between Sweden and Ukraine in October 2025, which included an option to export Gripen jets and outlined a framework for between 100 and 150 aircraft.





President Zelenskyy has indicated Ukraine’s intention to eventually purchase all 150 Gripen jets stipulated in the original letter of intent, subject to financing. He described the deal as “a new page for Ukraine,” underlining its importance for the country’s future air power.





Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasised that Gripen is the “best and optimal choice for Ukraine,” highlighting the aircraft’s ability to operate from dispersed bases, including ordinary roads, and its reputation for cost-efficiency compared to more advanced fighters such as the American F-35. Saab, the manufacturer, welcomed the deal, with CEO Micael Johansson calling it a “big day” for the company and noting that wider adoption of Gripen strengthens its credibility as a capable fighter platform.





Ukraine’s air force currently operates a mix of Soviet-era aircraft and Western platforms, including the incoming F-16s. The Gripen deal diversifies Ukraine’s fleet further, giving Kyiv access to another Western fighter type while reducing reliance on ageing Soviet designs.





Equipped with long-range missiles, the Gripens are expected to push Russian aircraft farther from Ukrainian territory, bolstering Ukraine’s defensive posture.





Sweden has already provided Ukraine with significant military and civilian aid, amounting to 128 billion Swedish crowns ($13.75 billion), and has earmarked an additional 80 billion crowns for 2026–2027. This latest agreement underscores Sweden’s role as one of Ukraine’s most important European defence partners.





Agencies







