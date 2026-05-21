



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has expressed strong confidence that a landmark bilateral trade deal between Washington and New Delhi will be finalised in the coming weeks and months.





Speaking at the Annual Leadership Summit of the American Chamber of Commerce in Delhi, he emphasised the robust economic ties between the two democracies and the momentum driving negotiations.





Gor stated that President Trump’s vision is to facilitate bilateral trade in a way that creates lucrative opportunities for American businesses and workers. He noted that the current interim trade agreement is poised to be finalised, unlocking prosperity for both nations.





The Ambassador explained that the pending architecture of the pact is designed to transform commercial corridors by lowering operational hurdles and boosting investor confidence.





He highlighted that the new bilateral trade agreement aims to expand market access, reduce barriers, and provide greater certainty for businesses on both sides.





Gor added that if executed correctly, the deal would strengthen supply chains, catalyse new investments, and drive sustained inclusive growth, delivering tangible benefits to industries, workers, and economies in both countries.





Pointing to the fast-paced diplomatic calendar, Gor mentioned that an Indian delegation had visited Washington last month to help finalise the trade deal, and a US delegation is scheduled to visit India next month with the same focus.





He acknowledged the time invested in ironing out complex trade mechanisms but stressed that the process has been remarkably accelerated compared to the nearly 19 years it took for the European Union and India to conclude their trade agreement. He remarked that negotiations have been ongoing for a year and a half, yet progress has been swift by historical standards.





The India-EU Free Trade Agreement, signed in January 2026 after negotiations that began in 2007, was dubbed the “mother of all deals.” Gor used this as a benchmark to underscore the rapid pace of the current US-India negotiations.





His optimism was mirrored by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who announced that an official American delegation is expected to travel to India next month to participate in critical discussions. Goyal highlighted the active momentum of the talks, aligning with the timelines outlined by the US envoy.





He referred to the Indian delegation’s visit to Washington in April, which focused on hammering out the finer points of the interim pact and advancing deeper negotiations under the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement.





The upcoming technical exchange is set to coincide with a broader wave of high-level diplomatic engagements. When asked whether the chief US negotiator for the Bilateral Trade Agreement would accompany US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his forthcoming trip, Goyal clarified that while Rubio’s visit is confirmed, the negotiator is expected to arrive separately next month.





Rubio is scheduled to embark on a four-day official tour of India starting on 23 May, marking his inaugural visit to the country. His agenda will focus on consolidating cooperation across trade, defence, and energy sectors.





The negotiations follow a joint statement issued by India and the US on 7 February, which finalised the foundational framework for an interim trade arrangement. However, the landscape shifted dramatically after a US Supreme Court ruling struck down all reciprocal tariffs, dismantling a key diplomatic leverage tool used by the Trump administration.





In response, Washington swiftly adapted its trade policy by imposing a 10 per cent auxiliary duty on all inbound goods under Section 122 of the Trade Act for a 150-day window beginning on 24 February. Concurrently, US authorities launched dual investigations under Section 301 of the Act, targeting prominent exporters over excess industrial capacities and domestic labour practices.





Section 122 restricts emergency tariffs to a ceiling of 15 per cent for a maximum duration of 150 days, while Section 301 grants Washington uncapped authority to levy duties if a trading partner’s policies are deemed harmful to American commercial interests.





These challenges are central to the upcoming delegation visits, as New Delhi has already submitted comprehensive responses to both federal probes.





Consultative dialogues between the two economies remain underway to secure the final deal, with both sides committed to resolving outstanding issues and advancing towards a mutually beneficial agreement.





ANI







