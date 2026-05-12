



US officials have expressed deep distrust of Pakistan’s mediation role in the West Asia conflict, accusing Islamabad of playing a dangerous double game by shielding Iranian military aircraft while presenting itself as a neutral intermediary. President Trump has dismissed Iran’s latest peace proposal as “garbage,” warning that the ceasefire is now on “life support.”





Pakistan’s attempt to position itself as a mediator between Washington and Tehran has come under sharp scrutiny. Reports suggest that Islamabad is “running with the hare and hunting with the hound,” trying to balance ties with both sides while hosting dialogue sessions.





However, this balancing act has drawn suspicion within the US administration, particularly after President Trump rejected the Iranian response to his peace overture, which had been conveyed through Pakistan.





Concerns have been amplified by US Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Trump, who called for a “complete re-evaluation” of Pakistan’s role. Graham pointed to past statements by Pakistani defence officials regarding Israel, a key US ally, as evidence that Islamabad’s neutrality is questionable. He remarked that he would “not be shocked” if Pakistan were indeed playing both sides, given its history of ambiguous positioning.





CNN has reported that officials close to Trump are worried Pakistan may be misrepresenting the US stance to Iran. Some believe Islamabad has been softening Trump’s displeasure over stalled negotiations and presenting a more favourable version of Iran’s position to Washington. This has raised doubts about whether Pakistan is genuinely advancing US interests or manipulating perceptions to suit its own agenda.





CBS News added further weight to these suspicions, claiming that Pakistan quietly allowed Iranian military aircraft to park at its Nur Khan Air Base near Rawalpindi. Among these was an Iranian Air Force RC-130 reconnaissance aircraft, a variant of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules designed for intelligence gathering.





The report suggested that this move may have shielded Iranian assets from potential US airstrikes. While Iran also sent civilian aircraft to Afghanistan, it remains unclear whether military planes were included in those flights.





The allegations have triggered major distrust in Washington, with officials convinced that Pakistan is not pushing the proper US position in talks with Iran. This divergence has been reflected in the contrasting public statements of Iranian leaders compared to US officials.





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian recently outlined Tehran’s options, ranging from dignified negotiations to a continuation of war. He emphasised that diplomacy must be backed by military strength and national interests, framing Iran’s battlefield gains as leverage in negotiations.





In stark contrast, President Trump dismissed Iran’s proposal outright, calling it “a piece of garbage” and declaring that Iran is “on life support.” He warned that the ceasefire is now in critical condition and vowed that any gains Iran had made during the truce could be destroyed “in about a day.” Trump’s rejection underscores Washington’s frustration with both Tehran’s demands and Pakistan’s mediation role.





The situation is further complicated by Trump’s upcoming visit to Beijing for talks with President Xi Jinping. Analysts believe China could emerge as a decisive player in shaping the future of peace in West Asia, given its economic leverage and strategic ties with both Iran and Pakistan.





The controversy surrounding Pakistan’s role highlights the fragility of the current ceasefire and the deep mistrust within the US administration. Islamabad’s balancing act between Iran, the US, and China risks undermining its credibility as a mediator, while Washington’s rejection of Iran’s proposal signals that the path to peace remains highly uncertain.





ANI







