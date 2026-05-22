



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s upcoming visit to India from 23–26 May 2026 is set to reinforce the Quad’s role in the Indo-Pacific, with high-level meetings in New Delhi on 26 May alongside ministers from Australia and Japan.





The trip will also focus on bilateral trade, defence cooperation, and energy security, as Washington and New Delhi seek to deepen ties amid global strategic challenges.





The United States Embassy in India underscored the significance of Rubio’s visit, describing the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership as central to maintaining a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific.





The Embassy highlighted the Quad’s growing cooperation on strategic and economic issues, particularly in regional security and critical minerals supply chains. In a post on X, it stated, “Standing together for a free and open Indo-Pacific—From supporting regional security to diversifying critical minerals supply chains, @SecRubio’s upcoming visit to India emphasizes the importance of the Quad partnership.”





Rubio himself confirmed that energy cooperation would be a focal point of his discussions with Indian officials. He emphasised that India is a “great ally, a great partner” and noted that his itinerary in New Delhi would include engagements with ministers from the Quad grouping. He recalled that his first meeting as Secretary of State was with the Quad, stressing the importance of continuing this institutional cooperation in India and later in the year.





At the invitation of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and Rubio will arrive in New Delhi to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting on 26 May.





Beyond the multilateral talks, the visiting ministers are scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Dr Jaishankar and are expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reinforcing the bilateral dimension of the visit.





The summit will build on the framework established during the last Quad gathering in Washington, D.C., on 1 July 2025. Discussions are expected to centre on reaffirming commitment to maritime security, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based order.





Ministers will also review progress on critical technology, climate resilience, and infrastructure delivery, while exchanging perspectives on emerging security challenges and broader international developments.





Rubio’s visit comes at a sensitive moment in global geopolitics. The United States is grappling with energy market volatility linked to tensions in West Asia, while India faces the challenge of balancing its energy imports with inflationary pressures.





Trade negotiations between the two nations are also at a critical stage, with tariff exemptions on Indian goods set to expire in July 2026. Rubio has already signalled Washington’s readiness to expand energy exports to India, aligning with New Delhi’s push for diversified energy sources.





The Quad meeting in New Delhi is expected to deliberate on pressing global challenges, including the fallout of the West Asia crisis, and will serve as a platform to advance cooperation across priority areas.





The ministers will reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific and other international issues of mutual concern, reinforcing the Quad’s role as a stabilising force in the region.





ANI







