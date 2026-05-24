



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, reinforcing the depth of India-US relations across trade, security and critical technologies.





The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker, underscoring the high-level nature of the engagement.





Ambassador Gor described the discussions as “productive” and emphasised that both nations are advancing towards a free and open Indo-Pacific, a theme central to their strategic partnership.





In a message on X, Ambassador Gor highlighted the importance of the dialogue, noting that cooperation in security, trade and critical technologies strengthens both countries and contributes to regional stability. He reiterated that India is a vital partner to the United States, reflecting Washington’s growing recognition of New Delhi’s role in shaping the Indo-Pacific order.





The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier stated that Rubio’s visit would add further strength to the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two nations.





Rubio arrived in New Delhi accompanied by his wife Jeanette D Rubio, US Ambassador Sergio Gor and US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel. His itinerary began in Kolkata, where he paid tribute to Mother Teresa at the Missionaries of Charity.





In a post on X, Rubio expressed admiration for her legacy of compassion and service, describing the visit as an opportunity to witness the Catholic faith in action. His stop in Kolkata was particularly notable as it marked the first visit by a top American diplomat to the city in 14 years, signalling renewed diplomatic outreach to eastern India.





The four-day visit from 23 to 26 May includes stops in Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi, with engagements expected to focus on trade, technology, energy security and defence cooperation.





These discussions are taking place against the backdrop of growing strategic convergence between India and the United States, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. The timing of the visit is significant, as it precedes the upcoming QUAD foreign ministers’ meeting scheduled in New Delhi on 26 May, where cooperation under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue framework will be further advanced.





According to Ambassador Gor, the forthcoming engagements will concentrate on strengthening collaboration in defence partnerships, advanced technologies, trade ties and QUAD initiatives.





The emphasis on critical technologies and defence reflects the shared interest in building resilient supply chains and enhancing military interoperability.





Energy security is also expected to feature prominently, given Washington’s push to expand energy cooperation with India. The visit thus serves as both a bilateral milestone and a precursor to multilateral deliberations within the QUAD, reinforcing India’s role as a central pillar in US strategy for the Indo-Pacific.





ANI







