



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has delivered a sharp warning against Tehran’s latest maritime manoeuvres, declaring that Washington will not tolerate any attempt by Iran to control or monetise access to the Strait of Hormuz.





His remarks came as reports surfaced that Iran is discussing a permanent toll arrangement with Oman for ships transiting the strategic waterway, a move he described as a direct threat to global trade and freedom of navigation.





In a televised interview with Fox News, Rubio criticised Iran’s efforts to regulate vessel movement through the corridor, stressing that Tehran cannot “normalise” a system where ships require Iranian approval or payments to pass. He argued that such a framework undermines the very principle of free passage through international waters.





Rubio emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz is not Iran’s to control, remarking that if Tehran’s definition of opening the strait is conditional on coordination, permission, or payment under threat of violence, then it is not truly open. He underlined that the passage is an international waterway and must remain free from unilateral oversight.





He further stated that the international community cannot accept Iran’s attempt to impose a system in which it decides who gets to use the strait and how much they must pay. His comments reflect growing unease among global powers about Tehran’s attempts to institutionalise its oversight of maritime traffic.





The warning follows escalating tensions in the Gulf after Iran reportedly imposed transit fees on vessels using the strait. The channel is a vital artery for global energy, carrying nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Iranian state media has claimed that proceeds from the newly instituted fees have already been transferred to the country’s central bank accounts, signalling that the system is operational.





Tehran is also said to be in talks with Oman to establish a formal toll mechanism, which would further entrench its control over the passage. Such a move has raised alarm among shipping nations and energy markets, given the strait’s critical role in global supply chains.





The situation has prompted urgent calls from world leaders. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump jointly stressed the need to restore normal shipping activity through the strait, warning that prolonged disruptions could severely impact global energy markets and the wider economy.





Their intervention highlights the geopolitical stakes involved, as any sustained blockage or restriction could trigger economic instability worldwide.





The unfolding crisis underscores the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz and the risks posed by unilateral attempts to regulate its use. Rubio’s remarks signal Washington’s determination to resist Tehran’s efforts, while the broader international community watches closely for developments that could reshape the balance of power in one of the world’s most sensitive maritime chokepoints.





ANI







