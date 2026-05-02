



Vikra Ocean Tech, a Chennai-based deeptech start-up, has secured $1 million in seed funding co-led by Finvolve and India Accelerator, marking a pivotal step in scaling India’s indigenous subsea robotics ecosystem.





The company is positioning itself as a leader in defence and maritime technology by offering cost-effective, AI-driven alternatives to imported systems.





Vikra Ocean Tech plans to channel the fresh capital into expanding its manufacturing capabilities and strengthening its sales pipeline, with a particular focus on Defence and Public Sector Undertakings. A key objective of this fiscal phase is the creation of recurring revenue streams through service contracts and annual maintenance agreements, ensuring long-term sustainability.





Founded in 2019 by Rajeuv Govindan and Rajagurunathan Krishnasamy, the start-up has built a modular robotics ecosystem designed for interoperability. Its portfolio includes deep-water remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for complex subsea tasks, autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) for offshore exploration, amphibious crawlers for littoral operations, and an indigenous AI stack comprising imaging, lighting, and communication systems. These solutions are unified under a single control platform, simplifying operations and enabling scalability across diverse missions.





The company’s mission is closely aligned with India’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, aiming to reduce reliance on costly foreign-made underwater robotics. By integrating indigenous cameras, lighting systems, diver communication tools, and AI-based video enhancement technologies, Vikra delivers mission-ready systems tailored for hydrographic surveys, subsea inspections, offshore exploration, and disaster response.





Vikra has already demonstrated significant technical capability, developing deep-ocean hardware rated for depths of up to 2,000 metres. Its credibility in the defence sector is reinforced by two iDEX grants awarded by the Indian Army and the Indian Coast Guard, alongside other innovation awards.





Notably, the company has developed India’s first 2000-metre depth-rated deep-ocean camera and lighting systems, while its ASVs are gaining traction in offshore marine exploration.





The start-up enters a competitive domestic landscape that includes Coratia Technologies, Planys Technologies, EyeROV, and Sagar Defence Engineering. However, Vikra’s emphasis on a cost-effective, end-to-end hardware stack and indigenous AI integration positions it strongly within India’s evolving blue economy. Its solutions are designed not only for defence but also for commercial applications such as seafloor mapping, offshore energy exploration, and disaster response.





Global and domestic tailwinds are accelerating the adoption of subsea robotics. Rising maritime security concerns, climate-related disasters, and policy pushes for indigenous innovation are driving demand for reliable, locally built ocean-tech solutions.





The global subsea robotics market is projected to expand significantly by 2030, while India’s domestic opportunity across inspection, monitoring, and blue economy applications continues to grow. This creates a strong foundation for Vikra Ocean Tech to emerge as a category leader.





By combining indigenous manufacturing, AI integration, and defence credibility, Vikra Ocean Tech is positioning itself as a critical player in India’s maritime innovation landscape. Its progress reflects how startups are complementing state-backed programmes with agile innovation, strengthening national security while opening avenues for export in the global subsea robotics market.





Agencies







