



The West Bengal government has approved the transfer of 120 acres of land and cleared infrastructure projects in the Siliguri Corridor, a move that will accelerate national highway development, strengthen logistics, and enhance defence preparedness in India’s most sensitive chokepoint.





This decision resolves long delays and hands over seven key highway stretches to central agencies, ensuring faster connectivity to the Northeast and neighbouring borders.





The Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck,” is a narrow strip of land only 20–22 kilometres wide that connects mainland India to its eight north-eastern states. It is flanked by Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, and lies close to China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.





Because of its geography, the corridor is considered one of India’s most strategically vulnerable zones. Any disruption here could isolate nearly 50 million people in the Northeast and cut off vital military and civilian supply lines.





The recent land transfer and clearances mark a significant policy shift under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s administration. The state has handed over seven stretches of national highways, including NH‑31, NH‑33, and NH‑312, to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).





The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) will oversee projects such as the Sevok–Coronation Bridge stretch, the Hasimara–Jaigaon route, and the Changrabandha corridor. These projects had been stalled for nearly a year due to pending state approvals, but with the clearance now granted, central agencies can begin work at an accelerated pace.





The transfer of 120 acres of land in the corridor to the Union government is expected to facilitate defence infrastructure expansion, logistics hubs, and improved transport networks.





Officials indicate that the land could be used for building supply depots, strengthening road and rail links, and supporting border security installations.





This aligns with India’s broader strategic priorities of enhancing connectivity to the Northeast, improving trade flows, and ensuring rapid troop movement in case of conflict.





The state government has emphasised that the decision will significantly improve transport infrastructure in North Bengal, particularly in the Darjeeling hills, the Dooars, and other border areas.





Improved road and rail connectivity will also benefit trade with neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Bhutan, while boosting tourism and local economic development. The move is seen as part of a larger effort to align state policy with national security priorities, reflecting closer coordination between the West Bengal government and the Centre.





Strategically, the corridor’s importance cannot be overstated. It serves as the sole land route for civilian transport, fuel supply, and essential goods destined for the Northeast. It is also central to India’s defence planning, given its proximity to multiple international borders. Strengthening infrastructure here reduces vulnerabilities and ensures that India can maintain uninterrupted access to its north-eastern states.





The clearance of these projects is expected to accelerate work on long‑pending highway upgrades, improve logistics efficiency, and enhance India’s ability to respond to regional challenges.





It also signals a decisive break from past delays, underscoring the new government’s determination to prioritise national security and connectivity in one of South Asia’s most sensitive frontier regions.





Agencies







