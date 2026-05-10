



Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani has been appointed as India’s next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), succeeding General Anil Chauhan on 30 May 2026.





A highly decorated officer with over four decades of distinguished service, he will also serve as Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Military Affairs, bringing extensive operational, staff, and instructional experience to the role.





Lieutenant General Subramani was commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on 14 December 1985. Over the course of his career, he has commanded formations across diverse operational theatres.





He led the 16 Garhwal Rifles during counter-insurgency operations in Assam under Operation Rhino, commanded the 168 Infantry Brigade in Jammu & Kashmir, and later the 17 Mountain Division in the Central Sector facing China.





His career reached a pinnacle when he commanded II Corps, the Indian Army’s premier strike formation on the Western Front, underscoring his strategic acumen and operational expertise.





Beyond his command roles, he has held several key staff and instructional appointments. These include serving as Defence Attaché in Kazakhstan, Assistant Military Secretary in the Military Secretary’s Branch, Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence at Army Headquarters, Chief Instructor (Army) at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, and Chief of Staff at Northern Command.





His tenure as Vice Chief of the Army Staff between July 2024 and July 2025, and as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command from March 2023 to June 2024, further demonstrated his leadership in both operational and administrative capacities. Since September 2025, he has been serving as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat.





Academically, Lieutenant General Subramani is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He pursued advanced military education at the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Bracknell, United Kingdom, and the National Defence College in New Delhi.





He holds a Master of Arts degree from King’s College London and an MPhil in Defence Studies from Madras University, qualifications that have equipped him with a deep understanding of defence strategy and international military affairs.





Born on 21 July 1965 in Tamil Nadu, he is widely regarded as an expert on Pakistan and China, having gained extensive operational insight into both the western and northern borders.





His career reflects adaptability across terrains and conflict environments, with a reputation for balancing tactical precision with strategic foresight. He has also served as a Divisional Officer at the National Defence Academy, mentoring future generations of officers.





For his distinguished service, Lieutenant General Subramani has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal. His appointment comes at a crucial juncture as India continues to advance theatre command integration, tri-service modernisation, and joint operational doctrines. His leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in driving institutional reforms while ensuring operational readiness across the armed forces.





The transition from General Anil Chauhan to Lieutenant General Subramani marks the third appointment to the CDS post since its creation, following General Bipin Rawat and General Chauhan. It signals continuity in India’s higher defence organisation while reinforcing the emphasis on jointness and integration among the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





Agencies







