



Agnikul Cosmos has achieved another milestone in India’s growing private space sector by successfully demonstrating the quick-start capability of its 3D-printed Agnite rocket engine, reported India Today.





This test, lasting 18.85 seconds, showcased how advanced manufacturing methods can make rocket propulsion more efficient, reliable, and adaptable to modern launch requirements.





The breakthrough highlights how private innovation is reshaping India’s access to space, an area traditionally dominated by government-led efforts through ISRO.





Founded in 2017 by engineers from IIT-Madras, Agnikul Cosmos has steadily positioned itself as one of India’s most promising private space companies. The firm’s mission is to build small orbital rockets capable of carrying satellites into space on demand, eliminating the long delays associated with shared launches.





Backed by IIT-Madras, ISRO, and INSPACe, the government’s space promotion body, Agnikul is part of a new wave of start-ups driving India’s space ambitions forward.





Central to their work is the Agnibaan launch vehicle, which departs from traditional solid-fuel rockets by relying on liquid propellant engines. These engines offer greater control and can be thoroughly tested on the ground before flight, reducing risks during actual missions.





The Agnite engine, the star of the recent test, is a one-metre-long booster engine manufactured entirely in one piece using 3D printing. Constructed from Inconel, a heat-resistant metal alloy, it is designed to withstand the extreme conditions inside a rocket engine.





What makes this test particularly significant is the quick-start capability. Rocket engines using liquid fuels require powerful pumps to feed fuel and oxidiser into the combustion chamber at high speed. Agnikul’s innovation lies in using electric motors to drive these pumps, enabling the engine to ramp up almost instantly from ignition.





During the test, the engine demonstrated rapid acceleration, proving that such technology can enhance both ground testing and in-flight performance. Quick-start capability allows engineers to check and adjust the engine while the rocket is still on the launch pad, and it improves efficiency after stage separation, ensuring more useful payloads can be delivered into orbit.





The implications of this achievement are far-reaching. By 3D printing the entire engine in a single piece, Agnikul has reduced manufacturing time from several months to just a week, while significantly cutting costs.





This makes the technology not only practical but also scalable. Frequent and affordable launches become more feasible, opening opportunities for smaller satellites used in communication, Earth observation, disaster management, and scientific research. For India, which is expanding its ambitions in space, such innovations by private players demonstrate that world-class engineering solutions can emerge from homegrown talent.





The successful quick-start test is more than a technical accomplishment; it signals the rapid maturation of India’s space ecosystem. It blends cutting-edge engineering with practical solutions aimed at making space more accessible.





As Agnikul moves closer to full-stage testing and eventual orbital launches, global attention will increasingly focus on this Chennai-based start-up. The journey from a laboratory in Tamil Nadu to orbit is accelerating, powered by engines printed layer by layer, and it represents a new chapter in India’s space story.





Agencies







