A Pakistani operation Chinese sourced J-10C fighter aircraft





Algeria is preparing for a historic shift in its airpower by finalising the acquisition of Chinese J-10C multirole fighters and KJ-500 airborne early warning aircraft, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027.





This marks the first time Algeria will operate frontline combat aircraft from a non-Russian supplier, signalling diversification away from Moscow amid strains on Russia’s defence industry.





Algeria has traditionally relied exclusively on Russian aircraft, fielding Su-30MKA multirole fighters, Su-24 strike jets, and MiG-29 variants. In recent years, it has expanded with Su-35 air superiority fighters diverted from Egypt, Su-34M strike jets, and reportedly Su-57E stealth fighters, with sightings near Oum El Bouaghi in early 2026. The integration of Chinese aircraft represents a strategic hedge against delays in Russian deliveries, particularly as Moscow’s production lines remain under pressure from the Ukraine war.





The J-10C, known domestically as the “Vigorous Dragon,” is a 4.5-generation fighter featuring a delta wing with canard foreplanes, a diverterless supersonic inlet, and a quadruplex fly-by-wire system. Powered by the WS-10B turbofan, it achieves speeds of Mach 1.8–2.0 and combat ranges between 1,240 km and 1,850 km.





Its AESA radar and PL-15 long-range missile provide advanced beyond-visual-range engagement capabilities. The aircraft can carry up to 7,000 kg of ordnance across 11 hardpoints. Pakistan’s J-10Cs were notably used in air-to-air combat against India in May 2025, marking the type’s first operational combat use.





The KJ-500 AEW&C aircraft, built on the Shaanxi Y-9 transport airframe, employs three fixed AESA radar panels for uninterrupted 360-degree coverage. It can track over 100 targets at ranges of up to 470 km, including low-flying aircraft and cruise missiles. With endurance of 8–12 hours and a range of 5,700 km, the upgraded KJ-500A adds aerial refuelling capability for continuous coverage. Functionally, it acts as a command-and-control hub, integrating data from ground radars, ships, and drones, and relaying targeting information to fighters without exposing their own radars.





This acquisition reflects Algeria’s intent to reduce reliance on Russia’s strained defence industry. Russia has delivered only limited numbers of Su-57s, with Algeria’s order of 12 aircraft progressing slowly. By diversifying suppliers, Algiers ensures continuity in modernisation while maintaining its long-standing Russian partnership. The move also positions Algeria as the first African operator of both the J-10C and KJ-500, enhancing its status as one of the continent’s most advanced air forces.





China’s entry into Algeria’s defence ecosystem represents a breakthrough in Beijing’s military export strategy. It follows Pakistan’s operational induction of the J-10CE and highlights China’s growing influence in North Africa and the Mediterranean. For Algeria, the combination of Russian and Chinese systems will create a complex but powerful mixed-origin fleet, requiring careful integration but offering resilience against supply chain disruptions.





Egypt has reportedly explored J-10C acquisitions, though Beijing has denied some claims, and Saudi Arabia has shown interest as well. Algeria’s decision to proceed underscores its determination to secure autonomy in defence procurement while avoiding overdependence on any single supplier.





With annual military expenditure estimated between $21–25 billion, Algeria has the financial capacity to sustain procurement from both Russia and China.





This development will reshape the regional balance of power, giving Algeria enhanced multirole combat capabilities and advanced airborne surveillance architecture. It signals a decisive step towards consolidating Algeria’s position as Africa’s second most powerful military and a key player in Mediterranean security.





Agencies







